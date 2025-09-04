Why Ann Arbor Should Be Your Next Weekend Getaway (And Here's What To Do While You're There)

Ann Arbor is a 30-minute drive from Romulus, Michigan's under-the-radar city that's home to the Detroit airport. The college city is home to the University of Michigan, Concordia University Ann Arbor, and Washtenaw Community College. Ann Arbor is situated on a river, offering ample access to the outdoors, and boasts over 400 diverse restaurants, ranging from cheap eats and international cuisines to fine dining. The city is an ideal destination for a solo trip, a romantic getaway, or a family weekend away.

While planning your weekend getaway in Ann Arbor, the first step is selecting your accommodations. One of the best hotels in the city center is the Graduate. As you enter the boutique hotel, your eyes are immediately drawn to the wooden 40-foot table that fills the lobby. The interior decor at the hotel is where classic collegiate meets luxury, with chalkboards covered in complex math equations, rich, velvet, and leather tufted couches. The Graduate is located within walking distance of most of the activities you'll do this weekend to help you feel like a local.

After checking into the hotel on Friday and getting ready for the evening, go for dinner and wine at The Earle. This historic restaurant serves up delicious French and Italian fare that you can pair with one of the 1,200 wines available. After dinner, walk down to East Liberty Street for a movie night at the historic Michigan or State Theaters. Both iconic buildings are managed by the nonprofit Marquee Arts and play a mix of classic, independent, and modern films. Wrap up arrival day by retiring to your cozy hotel room.