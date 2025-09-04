Why Ann Arbor Should Be Your Next Weekend Getaway (And Here's What To Do While You're There)
Ann Arbor is a 30-minute drive from Romulus, Michigan's under-the-radar city that's home to the Detroit airport. The college city is home to the University of Michigan, Concordia University Ann Arbor, and Washtenaw Community College. Ann Arbor is situated on a river, offering ample access to the outdoors, and boasts over 400 diverse restaurants, ranging from cheap eats and international cuisines to fine dining. The city is an ideal destination for a solo trip, a romantic getaway, or a family weekend away.
While planning your weekend getaway in Ann Arbor, the first step is selecting your accommodations. One of the best hotels in the city center is the Graduate. As you enter the boutique hotel, your eyes are immediately drawn to the wooden 40-foot table that fills the lobby. The interior decor at the hotel is where classic collegiate meets luxury, with chalkboards covered in complex math equations, rich, velvet, and leather tufted couches. The Graduate is located within walking distance of most of the activities you'll do this weekend to help you feel like a local.
After checking into the hotel on Friday and getting ready for the evening, go for dinner and wine at The Earle. This historic restaurant serves up delicious French and Italian fare that you can pair with one of the 1,200 wines available. After dinner, walk down to East Liberty Street for a movie night at the historic Michigan or State Theaters. Both iconic buildings are managed by the nonprofit Marquee Arts and play a mix of classic, independent, and modern films. Wrap up arrival day by retiring to your cozy hotel room.
Spending Saturday exploring nature in Ann Arbor
On Saturday morning, head to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market. Have a local breakfast of fruit, warm pastries, and freshly brewed coffee as you stroll through the shops and stalls surrounding the clock tower. This farmers' market is over a century old and features 125 local vendors on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., from May through December.
If you didn't find the perfect picnic essentials at the farmers market, get in line across the street for a to-go sandwich at Zingerman's. This traditional, made-to-order deli is a local institution due to its high-quality ingredients and delicious sandwiches. After spending the morning snacking, exploring, and preparing, return to your hotel to get ready for a day on the river.
Ann Arbor is an urban oasis of recreational opportunities, and enjoying the Huron River that runs through the city is a great way to connect with nature. Walk, ride public transit, or drive to Argo Park Canoe Livery and spend the afternoon floating down a river. The 104-mile trail has multiple access points, but this is a convenient place to rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard and begin your journey. Take a break from the action to eat your delicious deli sandwich before ending an active day at your hotel, snuggled up and ordering room service or delivery.
Strolling through the city and exploring the University of Michigan campus
Spend the final morning in Ann Arbor touring the 3,000-acre University of Michigan campus, also known as "The Harvard Of The West." From world-class museums and beautiful libraries to nature trails and botanical gardens, the University of Michigan has plenty to see. The Nichols Arboretum has three and a half miles of trails and multiple gardens with thousands of flowers to appreciate. As you walk back downtown, stop into the historic covered shopping plaza called Nickels Arcade. Grab a few gifts and souvenirs before continuing your walking tour of the city.
If a kid-friendly activity is necessary before, during, or after a bit of retail therapy, the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is the perfect solution. This interactive museum specializes in exhibits that inspire curiosity, experimentation, exploration, and respect for STEM in children and adults. Before your getaway ends, head to lunch at No Thai!, a fast-casual Thai-inspired restaurant that's popular with U of M students.
Ann Arbor has four distinct seasons, and for ideal weather, the best seasons to visit are spring through fall. If you do plan to visit during the fall or winter, consider attending a game at the Big House, the nickname for the University of Michigan Football Stadium. Attending an exhilarating football game surrounded by over 100,000 sports enthusiasts at the largest stadium in the nation (and one of the top five largest in the world!) will help create core memories of your Ann Arbor adventure.