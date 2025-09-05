Sandwiched Between Portland And Old Orchard Beach Is Maine's Hidden Beach Park With Sand, Trails, And Calm Charm
Maine is known for its port cities; dark inland villages that have inspired the likes of Stephen King; and, of course, moose. If you've never been to a Maine beach before, however, you might be surprised to learn that the state boasts a beautiful coastline. Nestled between busier hubs like Portland and Old Orchard Beach, you'll find a quaint town full of rocky, coastal parks: Cape Elizabeth. Home to fewer than 10,000 people, Cape Elizabeth is a quiet destination that juts out confidently into the chilly Atlantic. It's also home to Kettle Cove State Park, a hidden and often-overlooked state park.
Though not as large as the adjacent Crescent Beach State Park, which sports one of Maine's best beaches, Kettle Cove is a lovely and quiet destination, featuring both Maine's characteristic pebble beaches as well as stark rocky cliffs that extend down to the water. In other words, it's ideal if you're not one for beach crowds. There are picnic tables, trailheads, and tidal pools perfect for exploring. Although there's a parking lot onsite, it's also used by local lobstermen and tends to fill up during peak season.
Explore Kettle Cove State Park on foot
A walking trail that spans 2.8 miles connects Crescent Beach State Park and Kettle Cove. It winds past the water, forest, and marsh. It typically takes about 50 minutes to complete. Along the way, keep an eye out for wildlife, especially birds; thrushes, warblers, swamp sparrows, and marsh wrens live here, and larks, longspurs, and buntings can be seen in the wintertime when the marsh is covered in snow. "Despite the wind, it was a lovely walk today along the beach, across the fields, and into the woods," said one reviewer on AllTrails, giving the hike a total of five stars. "Very few people on the trail. Laughing gulls, cormorants, and several black and white pairs of ducks on the rocks near the parking lot for Kettle Cove."
The park is open daily, throughout all four seasons, and hours are between 9 a.m. and sunset. You'll be asked to pay a small fee: $3 for Maine residents, $4 for non-residents, and $1 for senior non-residents. Usually you'll have to pay cash. If you're looking for somewhere to refuel after your walk, head to The Lobster Shack at Two Lights, where you'll find lobster rolls and clam plates offered at market prices, which you can enjoy alongside sweeping views of the water. There are also boat rentals available at Crescent Beach if you're in the mood for kayaking or paddleboarding.
Traveling to Cape Elizabeth and nearby attractions
The airport closest to Cape Elizabeth, and the largest in the state, is in Portland, about 13 miles away. Your best option for navigating the coastline is to rent a car to drive to Kettle Cove. Amtrak's Downeaster line also runs through Old Orchard Beach on its way to Brunswick, so you could take the train there and then rent a car.
If you're flying into Portland, be sure to check out some of the city's most notable attractions: There's the Old Port District, where you'll find plenty of top-rated restaurants; the Portland Museum of Art, which is open Tuesday through Sunday and offers free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays; the free-to-enter David E. Shaw and Family Sculpture Park; and harbor tours, which operate from the end of April through the end of October. Portland has all the amenities of a big city with the quaint curb appeal of a small town.
Hotels in Maine are most expensive during peak season, which typically runs from early July through Labor Day. Unfortunately for your wallet, that's the best time to visit for swimming, kayaking, and hiking. If you're a little flexible, though, the fall is still a great time to hike or stroll the rocky beaches, and some hotels offer wintertime discounts. In Cape Elizabeth's state parks, cold-weather vacationers can exchange hiking boots for cross-country skis. Camping is also a cheaper alternative for those who don't mind roughing it for a few nights, and there are quite a few options near Old Orchard Beach, which is also home to New England's only beachfront amusement park.