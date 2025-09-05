Sandwiched Between Portland And Old Orchard Beach Is Maine's Hidden Beach Park With Sand, Trails, And Calm Charm

The airport closest to Cape Elizabeth, and the largest in the state, is in Portland, about 13 miles away. Your best option for navigating the coastline is to rent a car to drive to Kettle Cove. Amtrak's Downeaster line also runs through Old Orchard Beach on its way to Brunswick, so you could take the train there and then rent a car.

If you're flying into Portland, be sure to check out some of the city's most notable attractions: There's the Old Port District, where you'll find plenty of top-rated restaurants; the Portland Museum of Art, which is open Tuesday through Sunday and offers free admission from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays; the free-to-enter David E. Shaw and Family Sculpture Park; and harbor tours, which operate from the end of April through the end of October. Portland has all the amenities of a big city with the quaint curb appeal of a small town.

Hotels in Maine are most expensive during peak season, which typically runs from early July through Labor Day. Unfortunately for your wallet, that's the best time to visit for swimming, kayaking, and hiking. If you're a little flexible, though, the fall is still a great time to hike or stroll the rocky beaches, and some hotels offer wintertime discounts. In Cape Elizabeth's state parks, cold-weather vacationers can exchange hiking boots for cross-country skis. Camping is also a cheaper alternative for those who don't mind roughing it for a few nights, and there are quite a few options near Old Orchard Beach, which is also home to New England's only beachfront amusement park.