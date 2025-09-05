SoCal's Underrated College Town Is Walkable Gem With Antique Shops, Breweries, And Lively Concert Hall
Southern California is home to some of the most desirable college towns in the state. Honorable mentions include Irvine and Claremont, where you'll find the world's largest garden devoted to California's native plants. Arguably, the most underrated of them all is Redlands in San Bernardino County. Located an hour away from Los Angeles, it's perhaps best known for the University of Redlands, established in 1907, and the Redlands Bowl, a lively concert hall. Additionally, this gem of a city has a walkable historic downtown with antique shops and breweries. It is also situated near the University of Redlands and should be the focal point of your visit.
Downtown Redlands features views of the nearby San Bernardino Mountains, as well as architecture from the late 1800s and early 1900s. Laden with local businesses, you can keep the vintage vibes going by shopping for antiques at The Blue Estates Store or the Redlands Galleria. The latter has a 4.4 rating on Google, with one reviewer stating, "You could lose yourself in all the dealer displays." There are three floors to explore, so give yourself ample time. A few feet away from the Redlands Galleria is Orange Street Alley. This colorful art installation is composed of various umbrellas and is the spot in Redlands to snap pictures for social media.
Continue the fun nearby at Escape Craft Brewery: Downtown Oasis. This dog-friendly establishment provides a laidback tropical-inspired atmosphere and a variety of brew options, from fruity to malty, on tap. Plus, reviewers on Google rave about Escape Craft Brewery: Downtown Oasis' food, with menu items like New York and Detroit-style pizza, among others. However, if you truly want to make your time in the city shine, attending a performance at Redlands Bowl is a must.
Catch a summer show at the Redlands Bowl
With pleasant weather year-round, there is rarely a cold day in Redlands. In the summer, for instance, the temperature can easily soar over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. But don't let this deter you from visiting this time of year. Especially given that this season ushers in the family-friendly Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival. Each year, from June to August, the outdoor amphitheater at Smiley Park hosts a number of weekly productions for visitors and locals to immerse themselves in. In the past, there have been musicals, tribute bands, mariachi, jazz, and many other genres. The best part? Attending will not cost you a single penny.
The Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival is free and has been since 1923. You won't have to worry too much about the heat either; performances typically commence at 8 p.m. By then, the temperature can drop several degrees, so bring a light sweater. The Redlands Bowl is only minutes away from downtown. In fact, guests are encouraged to park in the downtown area. Thus, you could spend the afternoon shopping and dining downtown before walking over to the Redlands Bowl.
Regardless of whether you can make it to Redlands in the summer or not, you can easily plan a day trip if you're in the Los Angeles or Orange County area. Take note that there are plenty of destinations nearby that could tempt you to stay for a few days. The Cherry Valley, filled with romantic French countryside vibes is 20 minutes from Redlands, while Palm Springs, featuring a vintage shopping row brimming with fab finds is under an hour away. Not to mention that Redlands has other worthwhile attractions.
Other places of interest in Redlands, California
Redland's historic flair and architecture is what attracts many visitors to the city and downtown. One of the structures you'll discover here is the Redlands Public Market. Dating back to the 1890s, it was formerly used as a packing plant for oranges (the city's terrain is ideal for growing this fruit). It now houses several eateries, serving everything from sushi to barbecue. It is also home to the Neon Bar Brewery where you can grab a bite to eat and a cold one to keep yourself fueled. With IPAs, cider, and more, Neon Bar Brewery will surely have something to quench your thirst.
A few minutes outside of downtown is Kimberly Crest House & Gardens, a registered landmark. This palatial residence was built in 1897 and as a reviewer on Google put it, "This place feels like stepping into a fairy tale." That said, guests can take a guided tour of the French chateau, once owned by John Alfred Kimberly, who helped establish the Kimberly-Clark Company, and his family. Tickets can be purchased online. At the time of this writing, tours are only available on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. If you miss out, you can always take a leisurely (and free) stroll around the immaculate grounds, which are closed on Saturdays. Then, continue on through the lush acres of Prospect Park. According to reviews on Google, this site has trails and excellent views of Redlands.
If you need a place to stay during your visit then consider the Ayres Hotel Redlands — Loma Linda. Listed as the best in the city on Tripadvisor, this hotel offers rates starting at under $200 a night. Furthermore, the Ontario International Airport (ONT), with non-stop flights from cities like Phoenix, Houston, Seattle, and others, is a 30 minute drive from Redlands.