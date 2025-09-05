SoCal's Underrated College Town Is Walkable Gem With Antique Shops, Breweries, And Lively Concert Hall

Southern California is home to some of the most desirable college towns in the state. Honorable mentions include Irvine and Claremont, where you'll find the world's largest garden devoted to California's native plants. Arguably, the most underrated of them all is Redlands in San Bernardino County. Located an hour away from Los Angeles, it's perhaps best known for the University of Redlands, established in 1907, and the Redlands Bowl, a lively concert hall. Additionally, this gem of a city has a walkable historic downtown with antique shops and breweries. It is also situated near the University of Redlands and should be the focal point of your visit.

Downtown Redlands features views of the nearby San Bernardino Mountains, as well as architecture from the late 1800s and early 1900s. Laden with local businesses, you can keep the vintage vibes going by shopping for antiques at The Blue Estates Store or the Redlands Galleria. The latter has a 4.4 rating on Google, with one reviewer stating, "You could lose yourself in all the dealer displays." There are three floors to explore, so give yourself ample time. A few feet away from the Redlands Galleria is Orange Street Alley. This colorful art installation is composed of various umbrellas and is the spot in Redlands to snap pictures for social media.

Continue the fun nearby at Escape Craft Brewery: Downtown Oasis. This dog-friendly establishment provides a laidback tropical-inspired atmosphere and a variety of brew options, from fruity to malty, on tap. Plus, reviewers on Google rave about Escape Craft Brewery: Downtown Oasis' food, with menu items like New York and Detroit-style pizza, among others. However, if you truly want to make your time in the city shine, attending a performance at Redlands Bowl is a must.