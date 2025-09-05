A Buzzy Washington Meadery Is An Idyllic Seattle Getaway With U-Pick Flower Fields And Rural Charm

Explore the grounds at Wilderbee Farm, and you'll see how well everything goes together there. After taking a peek at the apple orchard, head to the fields where you can make a bouquet from certified organic flowers, herbs, and edibles. The garden is helped along by the farm's on-site native pollinators and honeybees, and bouquets are only $9 at the time of writing. You can fill your basket with as many flowers as an 8-inch twist tie can fit, picking from dahlias, mint, dill, amaranth, nigella, strawflower, and more. Each flower in the rainbow-esque selection appears to stretch eagerly, begging to be chosen. You can take your pick from mid-July through September.

Starting out with the honey from bees they were already keeping, owners Casey and Eric Reeter began brewing mead in small batches in their pantry. Today, the farm's year-round, elegantly designed (yet still rustic somehow) tasting room offers flights and pours Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. With a rotating mead selection, Wilderbee guests can take their pick of everything from dry to sweet, including autumn elixirs that can be served cold to hot, and pours aged in bourbon barrels.

The autumn meads pair excellently with a visit to the farm's fall pumpkin patch, which, although not on Islands' list of the best pumpkin patches in America, it probably should be. The farm has Sugar Pie pumpkins for fall pastries, and Owl's Eye, whose flat bottom makes it easy to display a festively carved jack-o'-lantern. They also have Uchiki Kuri squash from Japan and Blue Crown squash from New Zealand. After garden-picking to your heart's content, head to Wilderbee's store and gift shop. You can stock up on lavender-infused oils, lotions, creamed and raw honey, handmade wood crafts, and, of course, mead.