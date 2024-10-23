The Best Pumpkin Patches In America, According To Online Reviews

If you head to your local big box grocery store, you'll most likely find a selection of standard orange Jack-o'-lantern pumpkins to choose from. They're not always the prettiest pumpkins in town, with flat backs, grit-covered sides, ugly stems. Far too often, they've been apathetically dumped into a massive bin that shoppers are forced to rifle through in search of a suitable carving pumpkin.

But purchasing a Halloween pumpkin doesn't have to be a joyless affair. Strolling through a pumpkin patch can be absolutely magical — which is why it's one of the best activities to cross off your fall bucket list each year. Many pumpkin patches pride themselves on featuring a wide variety of pumpkins, gourds, and squash — not to mention apples, corn, sunflowers, and other autumn harvest goods so pretty they look like something from a Van Gogh painting. You might even see pumpkin varieties you didn't know existed like pretty pastel pinks and purples.

And a trip to the pumpkin patch is about so much more than just picking out a pumpkin to greet trick-or-treaters on your front stoop. These days, many pumpkin patches are transforming into full-blown harvest festivals each year complete with live music, food trucks, and even some of the best corn mazes in America.

