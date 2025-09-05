Is It Possible To Travel Without A Smartphone In 2025?

It seems almost unimaginable to even attempt to travel without a smartphone these days, given the overwhelming statistics on our dependency on these devices. Between 2011 and 2024, American smartphone owners jumped from only 35% to 91%, according to Pew Research Center data, a sobering statistic on just how intricately linked our lives are to our mobile phones. But the growing number of travelers seeking digital detox holidays starts to reflect a yearning for an online time-out, with 47% of tourists expressing regret at having their smartphones with them during vacation, a survey by BankMyCell revealed. This raises the question: Can we actually pull off smartphone-less travel in 2025?

The answer is a resounding "yes" — if you're willing to put in the work. After all, people traveled before the internet existed — gasp! — and you'll be delighted to find that pre-digital travel methods still work, albeit taking a bit more time and effort than tapping on an app. Print out copies of your plane tickets, travel insurance, hotel reservations, and boarding passes, which are sometimes better to use than mobile ones. Research the opening times of any museums or monuments you plan to visit, and keep a copy of phone numbers, hotel addresses, and transportation contacts abroad with you. Also, remember to share your itinerary with friends and family back home. This is also the perfect opportunity to brush up on your map-reading skills. Arm yourself with a paper map of your destination, and you'll be surprised at how you'll manage to find your way to your destination without Google Maps.