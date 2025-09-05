The European Country Where You Can Technically Get In Trouble For Flushing The Toilet At Night
With apologies to Dolly Parton, when you tumble out of bed and stumble to the, well, bathroom, you may want to check the clock before you flush. If you find yourself in Switzerland, you could face a penalty for using the plumbing if it's between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. While not a universal law, many Swiss communities with older housing have this surprising rule. And it's not exactly something that may be included in a typical guide to planning your first trip to Europe.
While on the surface the request to reserve flushes for certain hours may seem odd, the point of it isn't to inconvenience anyone. In fact, it's the exact opposite. Many tenant houses include clauses in their rental documents that require respect for the nearby neighbors. This includes an agreement to avoid excessive noise. In older buildings with thin walls, plumbing can be loud, meaning that a midnight flush could awaken the sleeping family next door or on the floor below you.
However, an overnight flush is not an illegal act, as some tabloids have claimed. It's simply part of an agreement to not impede upon the comfort of your neighbors. It's no different than pet policies or guest policies that apartment buildings around the world use to ensure peaceful living arrangements for all tenants.
Remember to be a good neighbor in Switzerland
Rules and fines vary from building to building when it comes to flushing the commode, and it all comes down to how much "noise pollution" you're causing. Additionally, it's not just limited to when or how often a toilet flushes. House rules of all kinds, or hausordnung as they're called in German, are not governmental laws. They can, however, be enforced by local law authorities if the situation escalates.
Filling a bathtub at an odd hour, for example, could be seen as discourteous to neighbors who can hear water running through the pipes of the building. The act is perceived no differently than turning the stereo up at inappropriate times or deciding to hang artwork on the wall at 2 a.m. Using common sense and recognizing what would be inconsiderate to neighbors is the key here. It's definitely something to consider adding to the most common mistakes to avoid at all costs on a trip to Switzerland.
Other European countries have similar rules for tenants that ensure people can live peacefully in close spaces. In Germany, which locals say has plenty of don't-skip destinations to place on your itinerary, it's common to see similar regulations in rental contracts to prevent neighbors from inconveniencing others nearby. But fines and other punishments for this un-neighborly behavior are rare. So, if you do find yourself in need of the facilities late at night and you flush out of habit, don't lose too much sleep. It's highly unlikely you'll be punished, but don't be surprised if you get a dirty look or two from the neighbors if you are a regular offender.