The European Country Where You Can Technically Get In Trouble For Flushing The Toilet At Night

With apologies to Dolly Parton, when you tumble out of bed and stumble to the, well, bathroom, you may want to check the clock before you flush. If you find yourself in Switzerland, you could face a penalty for using the plumbing if it's between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. While not a universal law, many Swiss communities with older housing have this surprising rule. And it's not exactly something that may be included in a typical guide to planning your first trip to Europe.

While on the surface the request to reserve flushes for certain hours may seem odd, the point of it isn't to inconvenience anyone. In fact, it's the exact opposite. Many tenant houses include clauses in their rental documents that require respect for the nearby neighbors. This includes an agreement to avoid excessive noise. In older buildings with thin walls, plumbing can be loud, meaning that a midnight flush could awaken the sleeping family next door or on the floor below you.

However, an overnight flush is not an illegal act, as some tabloids have claimed. It's simply part of an agreement to not impede upon the comfort of your neighbors. It's no different than pet policies or guest policies that apartment buildings around the world use to ensure peaceful living arrangements for all tenants.