Mainland Europe's Westernmost Point Is A Gorgeous Portugal Park With Dramatic Cliffs And Stunning Views

Portugal may be known for the stunning cities of Lisbon and Porto and its creamy treats, pastéis de nata, but there's far more to this European country. The beauty of the Portuguese coastline, especially the pristine sandy beaches of the Algarve, shouldn't be missed. And not far from Lisbon, you'll find a truly unique destination: Cabo da Roca, the westernmost point of mainland Europe.

Cabo da Roca is located in Sintra-Cascais National Park, west of the historic fairytale town of Sintra, and north of Lisbon and Cascais, a stylish seaside town. The easiest and fastest way to reach Cabo da Roca is to drive — from Lisbon, it'll take about 45 minutes, or it's about 30 minutes from Sintra or Cascais. If you're using public transport, bus 1624 runs between Cascais and Sintra. Bus 1253 then runs from Sintra to Cabo da Roca, making it easy to combine a visit to both places. You can also take a taxi or a Bolt/Uber from Sintra, but it might be tricky finding a taxi or similar ride from Cabo da Roca back to town. The nearest major airport is Lisbon Airport, a 45-minute drive away.