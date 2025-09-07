Mainland Europe's Westernmost Point Is A Gorgeous Portugal Park With Dramatic Cliffs And Stunning Views
Portugal may be known for the stunning cities of Lisbon and Porto and its creamy treats, pastéis de nata, but there's far more to this European country. The beauty of the Portuguese coastline, especially the pristine sandy beaches of the Algarve, shouldn't be missed. And not far from Lisbon, you'll find a truly unique destination: Cabo da Roca, the westernmost point of mainland Europe.
Cabo da Roca is located in Sintra-Cascais National Park, west of the historic fairytale town of Sintra, and north of Lisbon and Cascais, a stylish seaside town. The easiest and fastest way to reach Cabo da Roca is to drive — from Lisbon, it'll take about 45 minutes, or it's about 30 minutes from Sintra or Cascais. If you're using public transport, bus 1624 runs between Cascais and Sintra. Bus 1253 then runs from Sintra to Cabo da Roca, making it easy to combine a visit to both places. You can also take a taxi or a Bolt/Uber from Sintra, but it might be tricky finding a taxi or similar ride from Cabo da Roca back to town. The nearest major airport is Lisbon Airport, a 45-minute drive away.
Exploring Cabo da Roca
The main attraction at Cabo da Roca is the lighthouse. The lighthouse here is the third-oldest operational lighthouse on the Portuguese coast. The lighthouse was built in 1772, although most of the current building dates to 1843. Cabo da Roca is an important position on the coast, and the light from the lighthouse can be seen from 28.5 miles away. There was once a 17th-century fort on the site; however, there are only a few remnants of the structure left today.
There is a large cross at Cabo da Roca, commemorating Portugal's national poet, Luís de Camões — he described the site as "where the earth ends and the sea begins" in his epic poem, "Os Lusíadas." There is also a gift shop along with a tourist information center here, as well as the Cabo da Roca Bar & Artesanato, which serves food and drinks. It's often very windy at Cabo da Roca — the temperature and climate are different from Lisbon or Cascais, so it's recommended to bring a jacket.
What to do around Cabo da Roca
Besides the lighthouse, the top thing to do at Cabo da Roca is admiring the outstanding view over the Atlantic Ocean from the dramatic 459-foot cliffs. The best time of day to visit is at sunset — it's particularly magical to watch the sun drop below the horizon with this gorgeous view. Take care around the cliff edges, and don't hop fences — the unstable ground combined with the strong winds can be dangerous.
Around Cabo da Roca, you can explore some of the stunning beaches on this stretch of coastline. While the beaches to the south, like Praia de Assentiz, are not easily accessible from the cliffs, the beaches to the north are. Hike north along the coast to Praia da Ursa, a stunning and secluded beach cove with impressive rock formations; the hike there and back is about 1.8 miles in total. Praia da Adraga, just beyond Praia da Ursa, is also worth visiting — the hike to get there is longer, about 2.5 miles total from Cabo da Roca. Note that both trails are listed as moderate hikes due to steep sections of ascent and descent.