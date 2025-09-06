This Popular Midwest Casino Is An Overrated Tourist Trap With Outdated Accommodations And Poor Service Reviews

Many of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world are places where, despite their popularity, the facilities haven't kept up with the foot traffic, and the appeal is mostly in its name. In the wildly underrated city of Council Bluffs, Iowa, known for its riverfront parks and casinos, Harrah's Hotel and Casino is one of its biggest draws and simultaneously one of its biggest disappointments. It's one of the largest hotel-slash-casino properties in the city, with over 250 rooms, nearly 800 slot machines, and two restaurants. Plus, it benefits from having a prime location right on the Missouri River, looking out across Omaha, Nebraska. But visitors often leave with a negative impression — it only has 2.3 stars on Yelp and was deemed the most overrated attraction in Iowa by Love Exploring.

The hotel part of Harrah's Council Bluffs gets a bad rap largely because of its datedness. One Yelp review pointed out that there are no USB ports in the rooms and said there was "terrible reception." The rooms also don't have a microwave, and the walls don't conceal noise well. "The people in the room next to us are having a normal conversation. Not being loud or obnoxious. And we can hear every word," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. Others have noted that the casino is quite limited in its games and amenities, and that there's either not enough staff or the staff isn't helpful. Taken together, it's easy to see how the property can be a disappointment if visitors come expecting up-to-date facilities and quality service.