This Popular Midwest Casino Is An Overrated Tourist Trap With Outdated Accommodations And Poor Service Reviews
Many of the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world are places where, despite their popularity, the facilities haven't kept up with the foot traffic, and the appeal is mostly in its name. In the wildly underrated city of Council Bluffs, Iowa, known for its riverfront parks and casinos, Harrah's Hotel and Casino is one of its biggest draws and simultaneously one of its biggest disappointments. It's one of the largest hotel-slash-casino properties in the city, with over 250 rooms, nearly 800 slot machines, and two restaurants. Plus, it benefits from having a prime location right on the Missouri River, looking out across Omaha, Nebraska. But visitors often leave with a negative impression — it only has 2.3 stars on Yelp and was deemed the most overrated attraction in Iowa by Love Exploring.
The hotel part of Harrah's Council Bluffs gets a bad rap largely because of its datedness. One Yelp review pointed out that there are no USB ports in the rooms and said there was "terrible reception." The rooms also don't have a microwave, and the walls don't conceal noise well. "The people in the room next to us are having a normal conversation. Not being loud or obnoxious. And we can hear every word," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. Others have noted that the casino is quite limited in its games and amenities, and that there's either not enough staff or the staff isn't helpful. Taken together, it's easy to see how the property can be a disappointment if visitors come expecting up-to-date facilities and quality service.
Is it worth visiting Harrah's Council Bluffs?
It's the mix of gaming, dining, and its excellent riverfront location that keep Harrah's Council Bluffs popular. But with all of the potential drawbacks that past visitors have complained about, it might not be worth it for the price. Some reviewers hold that the room prices are too high for what you get. Rooms generally start at around $100 per night for a room that sleeps two adults. With a room, you get free parking and access to a fitness center. However, the hotel doesn't offer free breakfast.
The Harrah's Council Bluffs website lists five restaurants, but only two of them are actually part of Harrah's — the other three are located at Horseshoe Council Bluffs, another hotel and casino with the same operator as Harrah's about a 10-minute drive away. The two restaurant options directly on Harrah's property are the 360 Steakhouse and Guy Fieri's Kitchen + Bar. While the latter holds a low average rating of 2.4 stars on Tripadvisor, with negative reviews for both its food and service, the 360 Steakhouse fares better. It has a nice view over the river from the building's top floor and gets praise for its extensive menu.
If you want to check out the casino for yourself, it's conveniently just a 12-minute drive from Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The fact that Harrah's is right next to Omaha is also a potential perk. You're within minutes of some of the city's best destinations, like the world's largest indoor desert at the Omaha Zoo.