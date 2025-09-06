This Gateway To The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A South Carolina Gem With Festivals And A Historic Downtown
Set within the larger Appalachian Mountain Range, the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains stretch from northern Georgia to south-central Pennsylvania. So named for their unique blue color, which is the result of the region's countless trees and the isoprene they release into the atmosphere, outdoor enthusiasts relish exploring their 34,500 square miles of dreamy terrain. Combining lush forests with epic natural water features, this is a setting that's all about connecting with nature. And in South Carolina, the town of Westminster is the perfect launchpad and all-round gateway to the soul-soothing experiences that these mountains have to offer. This is a Blue Ridge location that needs to be on your radar.
Westminster is situated in rural Oconee County, 120 miles from the major travel hub of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and less than 75 miles from smaller airports like Athens-Ben Epps and Greenville-Spartanburg. This historic destination started life as a railway stop and post office in June 1874. Less than a year later, in March 1875, the town was chartered. Based in one of the United States' most prolific apple-producing regions, Westminster is known as the home of the South Carolina Apple Festival as well as the curious South Carolina Bigfoot Festival. Take a wander in these parts and you'll soon come across evidence of the fruity connection, in addition to scenic farmland as far as the eye can see.
Whether you're in it for the festival fun or the well-preserved 19th-century architecture, or you just need somewhere nice to rest up before hitting the trails, add this idyllic spot to your Palmetto State itinerary alongside the picturesque and crystal-clear Lake Jocassee. Westminster prides itself on its family feel, meaning a friendly welcome is par for the course.
Festivals in Westminster, South Carolina
Pear fans, look away now. The South Carolina Apple Festival started in 1961. Held annually on Westminster's Main Street the week after Labor Day, it has celebrated local apple growers for over 60 years. This event thrusts some of the unknown heroes of agriculture into the spotlight, and people come from all over to pay homage to their contributions and to enjoy live music and carnival rides, browse arts and crafts, and sample homemade treats (no prizes for guessing what the key ingredient in the on-sale food is). Come for the Apple Baking Contest, stay for the Apple Festival Parade — you won't want to miss this.
Prefer festivals with a more monstrous flavor? The South Carolina Bigfoot Festival, hosted here annually in October, turns the concept of an undiscovered primate roaming wild in the mountains into a main event. Whether you're a believer, a skeptic, or fall somewhere in the middle, this one's well worth making the effort for. Serving up everything from live music and expert speakers to Bigfoot tales and themed contests, it's the perfect opportunity to satisfy your Sasquatch curiosity. There are also children's activities to keep the young ones entertained, making this festival a great event for the whole family.
History in Westminster, South Carolina
Once just a humdrum stop along the Atlanta and Charlotte Railroad, Westminster has since blossomed into something far more interesting. Much of this is down to the way in which its historic landmarks and structures have been restored or preserved for future generations. Take the Railroad Depot, for example. Burnt down in a fire in 2006, it has since been rebuilt and become the beating heart of this destination's downtown. Then there are the more than 100 original homes in the town that have been carefully maintained so that visitors and locals alike are able to revel in the majesty of their late 1800s architecture.
Anyone looking to delve further into Westminster's past and understand more about the town and its inhabitants' journey over the last 150 years should stop by the General Store Museum. Displaying a rich and varied array of artifacts from England's General Merchandise Store, purchased by the Westminster Area Historical Preservation Society, this positively reviewed attraction also features fascinating exhibits on the region's history.
Looking to learn more about the way things used to be in this part of the world? Oconee Station State Historic Site is an oft-overlooked historic site that's also perfect for fishing, hiking, and having a picnic. It's a starkly contrasting window into America's complicated colonial history and just a 16-mile drive away from Westminster. Elsewhere in this corner of the state, the charming city of Landrum is a 75-mile car journey from Westminster. This city is a Blue Ridge hidden gem that's bursting with antiques.