This Gateway To The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A South Carolina Gem With Festivals And A Historic Downtown

Set within the larger Appalachian Mountain Range, the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains stretch from northern Georgia to south-central Pennsylvania. So named for their unique blue color, which is the result of the region's countless trees and the isoprene they release into the atmosphere, outdoor enthusiasts relish exploring their 34,500 square miles of dreamy terrain. Combining lush forests with epic natural water features, this is a setting that's all about connecting with nature. And in South Carolina, the town of Westminster is the perfect launchpad and all-round gateway to the soul-soothing experiences that these mountains have to offer. This is a Blue Ridge location that needs to be on your radar.

Westminster is situated in rural Oconee County, 120 miles from the major travel hub of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and less than 75 miles from smaller airports like Athens-Ben Epps and Greenville-Spartanburg. This historic destination started life as a railway stop and post office in June 1874. Less than a year later, in March 1875, the town was chartered. Based in one of the United States' most prolific apple-producing regions, Westminster is known as the home of the South Carolina Apple Festival as well as the curious South Carolina Bigfoot Festival. Take a wander in these parts and you'll soon come across evidence of the fruity connection, in addition to scenic farmland as far as the eye can see.

Whether you're in it for the festival fun or the well-preserved 19th-century architecture, or you just need somewhere nice to rest up before hitting the trails, add this idyllic spot to your Palmetto State itinerary alongside the picturesque and crystal-clear Lake Jocassee. Westminster prides itself on its family feel, meaning a friendly welcome is par for the course.