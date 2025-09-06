Two Of Scandinavia's Most Iconic Cities Are Linked By A Mind-Boggling Undersea Tunnel And Scenic Bridge

Copenhagen, Denmark, is a European paradise that is often voted the world's happiest city thanks to its bike lanes, green spaces, and 37-hour workweek. The city is also known for its innovative technology, and nowhere is this more evident than Øresund Bridge, which connects Copenhagen to the Swedish city of Malmö across the beautiful Øresund Strait. Øresund Bridge consists of two levels — one for cars, one for trains — and crosses over the sound for 5 miles (8 km) before becoming a tunnel on Peberholm island. At the end of the tunnel, the road pops out on the island of Amager, home to part of Copenhagen and its airport.

A feat of engineering from the start, the bridge ultimately required the creation of a tunnel, along with an artificial island, now known as Peberholm. This was designed to avoid traffic issues with the nearby airport and to protect marine wildlife as much as possible. The Drogden Tunnel was originally built in several different sections before being put back together on the seafloor in "a game of massive underwater Tetris." (via ZME Science)

The toll bridge was created to connect Denmark and Sweden, and to connect the roads and railroads of Scandinavia with the rest of Europe. Opened in 2000 (three months ahead of schedule, despite the unfortunate discovery during construction of unexploded bombs from World War II along the seafloor, causing understandable delays), the Øresundsbroen — or Öresundsbron, depending on the country — symbolizes international cooperation, as Denmark and Sweden operate it together. While this soaring bridge that disappears onto an island is undeniably impressive, it's also relatively short, covering less than 10 miles (15.9 km). Yet, in the 25 years since it opened, it's had surprising impacts on both countries.