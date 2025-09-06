Avoid New England's Fall Foliage Crowds On This Secret Forest-Fringed Adirondack Hiking Trail
Fall — the season that reaffirms the phrase "change is good," when landscapes come alive — is one of the best times to go hiking. Just when you thought a trail couldn't get any more picturesque, a visit during fall can quickly change your mind ... but what if everybody else has the same idea? Oftentimes, finding a place that you can soak up the vibrant surroundings without the crowds can be a tough feat, especially if you are visiting popular places like Acadia National Park, which boasts some stunning fall foliage hikes, or plan to drive the Blue Ridge Parkway, regarded as America's favorite fall drive. Skip New England's most bustling fall destinations and instead make your way to the Adirondacks, where you will find a remote trail called the Northville-Placid Trail or NPT. As the name suggests, this little-known trail takes you from Northville to Lake Placid, but don't be put off by the 135-mile distance; you can hike a section of it or do it as a thru-hike.
The Adirondacks, which span over 100 communities across New York State, encompass a staggering 6 million acres of protected land, making it "the largest natural area in the U.S. outside Alaska," according to the official website. Of course, the Adirondacks are far from a hidden gem; in fact, the region attracts millions of visitors each year. However, as far as quiet trails go, the Adirondacks provide great alternatives to the busier fall favorites.
Hiking the Northville-Placid Trail
The Northville-Placid Trail was first completed in 1924 and has since been used as a trail for backpacking and hiking, as well as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in winter. The Northville-Placid Trail is a remote and challenging trail, but since it's less popular, embarking on a hike here at any time of the year rewards you with peace, solitude, and a deep connection with nature that is hard to come by these days. Visiting in the fall takes this experience to a whole new level.
Rated as 4.2 on AllTrails, this trail is very popular among reviewers, who describe it as a tough hike in a beautiful, remote stretch of wilderness. Hikers also advised that if you want to hike a long section, "You must be 100% prepared physically and mentally." Other hikers described their experience undertaking the short 3-mile Woods Lake section as an easy hike with great views. It is worth noting that the thru-hike passes through some of the most remote sections of the Adirondacks, so always be prepared with adequate food, water, camping gear, and necessary supplies, depending on how long you plan to be out in nature.
The thru-hike takes roughly 10 to 14 days to complete and generally moves in a south-to-north direction, but there are several separate sections and trailheads you can choose from if you would rather enjoy a shorter trail. Regardless of your itinerary, you can guarantee that hiking the NPT in the fall will allow you to experience one of the most sensational wilderness landscapes in the U.S.
Things to known when hiking the NPT in fall
The Northville-Placid southern trailhead is located in Northville, New York, just over an hour's drive from Albany International Airport. Alternatively, if you want to start in other sections, you will find a variety of trailheads along the way in places like Benson, Whitehouse, and Piseco. There are 10 sections along the trail whose distances range from 9 to 21 miles, so plan accordingly. In Northville, you will find a few hotels, but the closest option to the Northville trailhead is Betty's River Road B&B, beautifully located along the Sacandaga River.
If you are planning to embark on the full thru-hike, you can take advantage of the multiple lean-to shelters and open camps along the way, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Although this stunning route is a bucket-list fall adventure for many, one couple who have hiked the entire 135 miles a staggering 24 times described it as "the perfect two-week vacation" (per Syracuse.com). They said they tend to do the hike in the spring or fall. "There's not as many bugs," the husband, Jeffrey Case, said. "It's not fun hiking when it's really hot outside. We prefer cool, crisp days."
Interestingly, this is a fully lowland trail, with very low elevation, but the terrain can make this hike challenging, so take great care and arrive prepared. Apart from the sensational vistas that comprise hardwood forest, wetlands, lakes, and ponds, hiking the Northville-Placid Trail in the fall treats you to vibrant fall foliage landscapes that evoke a sense of wonder. Fall is also an exceptional time to spot wildlife, so keep your eyes peeled.