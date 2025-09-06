Avoid New England's Fall Foliage Crowds On This Secret Forest-Fringed Adirondack Hiking Trail

The Northville-Placid Trail was first completed in 1924 and has since been used as a trail for backpacking and hiking, as well as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in winter. The Northville-Placid Trail is a remote and challenging trail, but since it's less popular, embarking on a hike here at any time of the year rewards you with peace, solitude, and a deep connection with nature that is hard to come by these days. Visiting in the fall takes this experience to a whole new level.

Rated as 4.2 on AllTrails, this trail is very popular among reviewers, who describe it as a tough hike in a beautiful, remote stretch of wilderness. Hikers also advised that if you want to hike a long section, "You must be 100% prepared physically and mentally." Other hikers described their experience undertaking the short 3-mile Woods Lake section as an easy hike with great views. It is worth noting that the thru-hike passes through some of the most remote sections of the Adirondacks, so always be prepared with adequate food, water, camping gear, and necessary supplies, depending on how long you plan to be out in nature.

The thru-hike takes roughly 10 to 14 days to complete and generally moves in a south-to-north direction, but there are several separate sections and trailheads you can choose from if you would rather enjoy a shorter trail. Regardless of your itinerary, you can guarantee that hiking the NPT in the fall will allow you to experience one of the most sensational wilderness landscapes in the U.S.