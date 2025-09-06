This Stretch Of Lake Superior's Shores Is A Sandy Beach With Amenities And Uncrowded Beauty Loved By Campers

Located in the middle of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Twelvemile Beach Campground is one of the most popular camping areas in the park. Reservations are required for these non-electric campsites, which are available to tent campers, RVs, trailers, and camper vans up to 42 feet long for a maximum of 14 days per year. Upon arriving at the campsite, visitors should get familiar with the area by taking the two mile long self-guided White Birch Interpretive Trail, which begins and ends at the campsite.

Twelvemile Beach Campground also offers access to the North Country National Scenic Trail, the country's longest National Trails System, which spans eight states from North Dakota to Vermont. The North Country Trail intersects with the Long Trail, America's oldest long-distance awe-inspiring Vermont trek, which means you're bound to find some long-distance hikers becoming happy campers at Twelvemile Beach Campground.

After an adventurous trip hiking, camping, and swimming in a massive freshwater lake, head to a town nearby for a relaxing lunch. Visit Grand Marais, an artsy haven on Lake Superior's scenic coast, for a meal with a magnificent view. The quickest way to get to Twelvemile Beach is by flying into Sawyer International Airport, which is located about an hour and a half drive west of this lovely, secluded beach.