Ever Wonder Why It's Illegal To Pump Your Own Gas In New Jersey?

If you've ever driven through New Jersey's park paradise just outside of Newark or anywhere else in the Garden State, you've probably had an awkward moment at the gas pump. As locals will tell you, only gas station attendants are allowed to put gas in your vehicle. However, pumping your own gas wasn't always illegal in New Jersey.

In 1949, state legislators passed the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act, preventing the average person from putting their paws on the pump. The law specifically states, "It shall be unlawful for any attendant to ... Permit any person who is not an attendant to dispense fuel into the tank of a motor vehicle or any container." This legal ruling arose out of a concern for consumer safety, citing fire hazards associated with self-service gas and the cashier's inability to monitor all pump activity. Plus, it was hardly unusual at the time for an attendant to pump gas. By 1968, only 27 states allowed self-service. However, in the case of New Jersey, there's more to the story.

In the late 1940s, gas station owner Irving Reingold decided to undercut the competition and lower his gas prices from 22 cents to 18.9 cents per gallon. He budgeted in this price reduction by allowing customers to pump their own gas. It worked. Drivers flocked to his pumps, and other gas station operators were not happy. After the local gas cartel failed to shut down Reingold's business by shooting the place up, the Gasoline Retailers Association turned to state lawmakers, pressuring them to pass the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act, which remains in effect to this day.