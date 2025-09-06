Utah's Stunning, Scenic Drive Is An Idyllic Mountain Route With Vivid Fall Foliage And Wildflowers

Visiting Guardsman Pass in the spring or fall should include a mandatory hike. There's nothing more serene than immersing yourself in nature. Similar to Utah's Logan Canyon Scenic Byway, the Guardsman Pass scenic roads end at a canyon, passing lots of trails and a few pull-off points along the way. The family-friendly Bloods Lake Trail, situated at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon, offers blooming spring flowers and vibrant fall colors each year. The moderately challenging 2.8-mile trail starts above 9,000 feet in elevation and features some steep and rocky sections along the way. A highlight of the hike is Bloods Lake, where many hikers and moose stop for a quick, refreshing dip.

Driving along the Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway is entirely free, but stopping to use the trail systems requires a fee. The Bloods Lake Trail charges for parking by the hour during peak hours, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. During the summer and fall, the parking lot for this popular trail fills up quickly. The Bloods Lake Trailhead parking lot features a camera that allows you to check the local weather conditions and view available parking spots.

The Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway ends in Midway, Utah, a city full of European charm best known as "Little Switzerland." After spending the afternoon hiking, a Swiss snack or meal might be necessary. At the Blue Boar Inn & Restaurant, guests are transported to Switzerland through the decor and menu. Some classic European options available at Blue Boar Inn include a Bavarian sourdough pretzel, chicken scaloppini, and breaded pork schnitzel. End your adventurous day with one more ride along the idyllic Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway on your way back to Park City.