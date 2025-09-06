Utah's Stunning, Scenic Drive Is An Idyllic Mountain Route With Vivid Fall Foliage And Wildflowers
There's a breathtaking scenic route through the mountains that connects Park City, Utah, to other small towns. During the fall, driving down the seven-mile mountain route is a must, and it connects to hiking trails that allow you to fully experience the foliage. The popular Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway is nestled in Utah's Wasatch Mountains, taking travelers from Park City, one of the country's prettiest mountain towns, to Midway or Brighton.
Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway is a seasonal pass that overlooks the oaks, alpines, and evergreens in the area. The view is especially magical during the fall when there are fewer crowds and the area is bursting with fall colors, offering panoramic views of Heber Valley and the Wasatch Mountains. The Guardsman Pass receives heavy snowfall in the winter, and the roads are not maintained, resulting in the route being generally closed from November through May. While planning your visit, please check the current road conditions on Guardsman Pass before your arrival.
Exploring areas along the Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway
Visiting Guardsman Pass in the spring or fall should include a mandatory hike. There's nothing more serene than immersing yourself in nature. Similar to Utah's Logan Canyon Scenic Byway, the Guardsman Pass scenic roads end at a canyon, passing lots of trails and a few pull-off points along the way. The family-friendly Bloods Lake Trail, situated at the top of Big Cottonwood Canyon, offers blooming spring flowers and vibrant fall colors each year. The moderately challenging 2.8-mile trail starts above 9,000 feet in elevation and features some steep and rocky sections along the way. A highlight of the hike is Bloods Lake, where many hikers and moose stop for a quick, refreshing dip.
Driving along the Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway is entirely free, but stopping to use the trail systems requires a fee. The Bloods Lake Trail charges for parking by the hour during peak hours, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. During the summer and fall, the parking lot for this popular trail fills up quickly. The Bloods Lake Trailhead parking lot features a camera that allows you to check the local weather conditions and view available parking spots.
The Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway ends in Midway, Utah, a city full of European charm best known as "Little Switzerland." After spending the afternoon hiking, a Swiss snack or meal might be necessary. At the Blue Boar Inn & Restaurant, guests are transported to Switzerland through the decor and menu. Some classic European options available at Blue Boar Inn include a Bavarian sourdough pretzel, chicken scaloppini, and breaded pork schnitzel. End your adventurous day with one more ride along the idyllic Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway on your way back to Park City.