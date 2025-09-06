This Adventurous Alaskan Destination Is One Of The Best Places On Earth To See The Northern Lights In Fall
While travelers often trek above the Arctic Circle in the coldest months to catch a glimpse of the colorful Northern Lights dancing above snow-capped landscapes, there's a little-known secret about the aurora borealis: They can be seen in the fall, and Fairbanks, Alaska, is a perfect place to do so. In fact, sites like Space regard it as one of the best places on Earth to see the Northern Lights at any time.
Alaska's second biggest city is located directly under the "auroral oval," or the region above the North Pole where the Northern Lights appear. Despite its higher population size, Fairbanks still has a low population density and light pollution, making it a prime destination for viewing the phenomenon. It's no wonder this city is home to the Geophysical Institute, the world's premier research center on the aurora borealis.
While the aurora season runs from August 21st to April 21st, the best time to view the colorful display is after the September equinox, which occurs in the third week of the month between the 22nd and 24th. September and October are great times to see the lights in Fairbanks, as you may even be able to catch them reflecting off bodies of water before they freeze for the winter. Considering this adventurous destination is already a jumping-off point for some of Alaska's most awe-inspiring bucket-list sights, like the remote, rugged, and scenic Gates of the Arctic National Park and North America's highest peak in Denali National Park, it may be worth it to spend a few extra days in Fairbanks to see the lights.
Tips for seeing the Northern Lights while in Fairbanks
The aurora borealis (and its southern lights counterpart, the aurora australis) occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in the atmosphere. They're pushed north and south by Earth's magnetic field, and thank goodness for that, since they crash into the atmosphere at 45 million mph. The colors are a result of these protons and neutrons hitting oxygen and nitrogen, and it's both the gas and altitude that determine which colors will appear.
The intensity and frequency of the Northern Lights depend on the level of solar activity, and the sun hit the peak of its 11-year cycle in October 2024, so the four to five years afterwards are going to be prime aurora viewing time at places like Baffin Island to catch the beauty of the Northern Lights. While it's not possible to guarantee a sighting, there are steps to ensure greater success in seeing them. The first is to check Fairbanks' aurora tracker, which uses data from the Geophysical Institute and looks at three-day windows of weather and conditions.
While Fairbanks is unique in that you can see the aurora borealis from the city, it's best to head outside the city to find the dark skies needed to see the lights in their full power and glory. Note that clear skies are needed to view the lights, and they generally appear late at night from about 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Travel Alaska notes that with three days of consistent viewing, there's a 90% chance of seeing the aurora borealis, so consider spending four to five nights here.
Getting to Fairbanks and photographing the Aurora Borealis
Fairbanks is an easily accessible destination to see the Northern Lights, since it has an international airport that receives flights from major U.S. hubs like Seattle and Chicago, as well as Alaskan locations both big and small. Alternatively, you can take Hatcher Pass, one of Alaska's famously scenic and breathtaking road trips, to get to this magnet for the aurora borealis. Once there, you can rent a car and head out to places like Chena River State Recreation Area, a favorite location to catch the lights that's less than an hour away, or join a tour, where you can enjoy hot drinks and insights into the phenomenon from a local guide.
Alternatively, consider booking some nights at the Borealis Basecamp, one of the best hotels with views of the Northern Lights, which offers cozy, clear igloos where you can sleep under these dancing lights that indigenous folks believed were the spirits of loved ones playing with the head of a walrus.
Wherever you decide to stay, be sure to come prepared to photograph the lights. Many newer cell phones have the capacity to do so, but whether you opt for a phone or a camera, you'll want to make sure you have a tripod in hand. The only way to photograph the aurora borealis is to do so with a long exposure, and there's nothing sadder than a shaky or blurry picture of one of nature's most stunning phenomena.