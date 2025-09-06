This Adventurous Alaskan Destination Is One Of The Best Places On Earth To See The Northern Lights In Fall

While travelers often trek above the Arctic Circle in the coldest months to catch a glimpse of the colorful Northern Lights dancing above snow-capped landscapes, there's a little-known secret about the aurora borealis: They can be seen in the fall, and Fairbanks, Alaska, is a perfect place to do so. In fact, sites like Space regard it as one of the best places on Earth to see the Northern Lights at any time.

Alaska's second biggest city is located directly under the "auroral oval," or the region above the North Pole where the Northern Lights appear. Despite its higher population size, Fairbanks still has a low population density and light pollution, making it a prime destination for viewing the phenomenon. It's no wonder this city is home to the Geophysical Institute, the world's premier research center on the aurora borealis.

While the aurora season runs from August 21st to April 21st, the best time to view the colorful display is after the September equinox, which occurs in the third week of the month between the 22nd and 24th. September and October are great times to see the lights in Fairbanks, as you may even be able to catch them reflecting off bodies of water before they freeze for the winter. Considering this adventurous destination is already a jumping-off point for some of Alaska's most awe-inspiring bucket-list sights, like the remote, rugged, and scenic Gates of the Arctic National Park and North America's highest peak in Denali National Park, it may be worth it to spend a few extra days in Fairbanks to see the lights.