An Extreme Daredevil Attraction Near Utah's Arches National Park Makes Ziplining Look Like Child's Play
Forget about ziplines and paragliding; if hurling yourself off a 500-foot cliff sounds like your idea of a good time, then this is definitely for you. Located on the edge of the breathtaking Arches National Park is a daredevil attraction that will blow your socks off (and then some): Rope Swing Moab.
Rope Swing Moab is a thrilling attraction that involves jumping off a cliff whilst attached to a harness and series of ropes, then free-falling about 250 feet before hurtling into a giant pendulum swing. You will then be pulled back to the top of the cliff by a motorized winch. And the best part: you don't need any prior experience, nor do you need to bring any gear. All you need to do is show up and be prepared to take the leap.
Rope Swing Moab opened in 2020 and is one of just a few such attractions in the country — another is the TERROR-dactyl canyon swing in Williams Canyon near the artsy city of Manitou Springs. Unlike the TERROR-dactyl attraction, where you can be strapped in with a friend, the Moab Rope Swing must be done solo. Surrounded by the dramatic red-hued rock formations of southern Utah, you will start with a safety briefing before boarding the off-road shuttle to the top. From there, it's a short walk to the cliff edge where you will be roped up and ready to go. Bear in mind there is a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds, and you must be at least 8 years old to experience the rope swing.
Why on earth would I want to attempt the Moab Rope Swing?
If you are wondering at this point why anyone would pay good money to attempt such a scary experience, then it's best to hear from those who have already made the jump. According to Melissa, a reviewer on Yelp, "Jumping from a 400ft cliff and swinging into a canyon? Just say yes and make the booking now! Seriously, such a fun time!" A similarly positive review was posted by a Redditor: "I did the rope swing last month and had a blast." They added, "Everyone was so encouraging and the vibes were high!" The Redditor also mentioned how much fun they had on the off-road shuttle, noting, "I thought the wild ride in the hummer was almost worth the price of admission!"
Rope Swing Moab is fully permitted by the Interior Bureau of Land Management (U.S. Department of the Interior), so you know you are in safe hands. It is an opportunity to really challenge yourself, face your fears, and take part in a daring, unforgettable experience, without putting yourself at unnecessary risk.
If you decide to take the plunge, the experience starts at $299 for an individual swing (at the time of publication). Make sure you bring water, sun protection, and comfortable clothing. This activity is not recommended for pregnant women or people with back, neck, or spine injuries. If you ultimately decide this adventure is not for you, then the city of Moab is a western outdoor paradise with plenty of other fun activities.