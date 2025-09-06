An Extreme Daredevil Attraction Near Utah's Arches National Park Makes Ziplining Look Like Child's Play

Forget about ziplines and paragliding; if hurling yourself off a 500-foot cliff sounds like your idea of a good time, then this is definitely for you. Located on the edge of the breathtaking Arches National Park is a daredevil attraction that will blow your socks off (and then some): Rope Swing Moab.

Rope Swing Moab is a thrilling attraction that involves jumping off a cliff whilst attached to a harness and series of ropes, then free-falling about 250 feet before hurtling into a giant pendulum swing. You will then be pulled back to the top of the cliff by a motorized winch. And the best part: you don't need any prior experience, nor do you need to bring any gear. All you need to do is show up and be prepared to take the leap.

Rope Swing Moab opened in 2020 and is one of just a few such attractions in the country — another is the TERROR-dactyl canyon swing in Williams Canyon near the artsy city of Manitou Springs. Unlike the TERROR-dactyl attraction, where you can be strapped in with a friend, the Moab Rope Swing must be done solo. Surrounded by the dramatic red-hued rock formations of southern Utah, you will start with a safety briefing before boarding the off-road shuttle to the top. From there, it's a short walk to the cliff edge where you will be roped up and ready to go. Bear in mind there is a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds, and you must be at least 8 years old to experience the rope swing.