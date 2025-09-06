New England's Largest Corn Maze Is An Intricate Masterpiece Recognized As One Of The Best In America

Tucked away in the countryside of Vermont is the largest corn maze in New England, a sprawling 24-acre mind-bending puzzle that can test relationships, increase your anxiety, and humble your spirit, all while offering a whole lot of fun for folks of all ages. The Great Vermont Maze in Danville is just 1.5 hours from the artsy, mountainous gem of Burlington (the location of the closest regional airport) and less than an hour from Montpelier, so it's a great place to spend half a day with friends, family, or others in the summer or fall. The 10-foot-high, lush green corn stalks sway in the wind in this intricate masterpiece, which has a theme that changes every year, and is only revealed as you work through the maze toward the exit or, if you never make it all the way through, at the end of the season. Past themes have included 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, aliens, and the Minotaur, the guardian of the labyrinth of Greek mythology.

It takes at minimum two hours to get through the maze, so come prepared to walk hilly paths and make your way across bridges, tunnels, and boats, all while encountering false exits, frustrating clearings, and semi-helpful people like maze designer Mike Boudreau's son, who will offer enigmatic tips on how to get out. Although getting lost is inevitable, rest assured that there's always a way out: an emergency exit trail runs throughout the maze, allowing visitors to take breaks or visit the restroom without having to start at the beginning.