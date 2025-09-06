New England's Largest Corn Maze Is An Intricate Masterpiece Recognized As One Of The Best In America
Tucked away in the countryside of Vermont is the largest corn maze in New England, a sprawling 24-acre mind-bending puzzle that can test relationships, increase your anxiety, and humble your spirit, all while offering a whole lot of fun for folks of all ages. The Great Vermont Maze in Danville is just 1.5 hours from the artsy, mountainous gem of Burlington (the location of the closest regional airport) and less than an hour from Montpelier, so it's a great place to spend half a day with friends, family, or others in the summer or fall. The 10-foot-high, lush green corn stalks sway in the wind in this intricate masterpiece, which has a theme that changes every year, and is only revealed as you work through the maze toward the exit or, if you never make it all the way through, at the end of the season. Past themes have included 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, aliens, and the Minotaur, the guardian of the labyrinth of Greek mythology.
It takes at minimum two hours to get through the maze, so come prepared to walk hilly paths and make your way across bridges, tunnels, and boats, all while encountering false exits, frustrating clearings, and semi-helpful people like maze designer Mike Boudreau's son, who will offer enigmatic tips on how to get out. Although getting lost is inevitable, rest assured that there's always a way out: an emergency exit trail runs throughout the maze, allowing visitors to take breaks or visit the restroom without having to start at the beginning.
What people say about the maze
Considering its size, the Great Vermont Maze has become a white whale for maze-heads or "mazers," since many see it as one of the best corn mazes in America. In 2024, Time Out named it the second best, Newsweek listed it among the top ten, and it got fourth place on USA Today's annual 10 best reader's choice list (via Yahoo). Both first-time visitors and repeat guests love the challenge of the maze, as seen in its 4.7 rating on TripAdvisor. One user notes that it is "worth every minute and every penny!!" and James Z writes that he has "visited several corn mazes all over New England and this one is the best." Perhaps it's best exemplified by this user's description that it is a "quirky and cool outdoor experience ... that is not for the faint of heart."
Nearly all who have visited the maze agree on one thing: bring snacks or food, as you would for any hike, since there aren't options besides soda and candy bars. Consider stopping by Three Ponds in Danville beforehand. This local favorite offers top-notch sandwiches, pizza, and snacks that have gotten it a 4.7 rating on both Yelp and Google, with one user declaring that the tuna sandwich is "HONESTLY, the BEST Sandwich I have ever had ... that covers nearly 77yrs!" Others highlight the "Creemee," or soft-serve ice cream, which is served in a homemade cone that should not be skipped if you're in the area, making this an ideal place to visit to get sustenance or reward yourself for a day at the maze.
Tips on visiting the Great Vermont Maze
While many may think of a corn maze as a fall activity, it's actually best to do it in the summer when the corn is its highest, making this one of New England's most unique summer vacation activities. The Great Vermont Maze is open seasonally from August through mid-October. Since the activity requires typically 2-3 hours to complete, there are entrance windows with cut-off times, so that folks aren't in the maze too late.
On weekdays, you can enter the maze from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with weekend entrance times extending to 1 p.m. The maze closes at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends, and currently, it's closed on Tuesdays in September. If you're not feeling up for the big challenge of the big maze, you can also do the 40-minute scenic maze, where clues will guide you through so you can enjoy it without feeling like you're losing your mind.
Ticket prices vary based on the month and your age: kids under four enter for free; children between the ages of 5 and 15 get in for $15 (or $18 for walk-up); adults aged 16-59 pay $20 from August 1st to the 29th and then $25 through October ($30 for walk up); and those 60 and up pay $15 (or $18 for walk-up). It's recommended to buy tickets online since the number of visitors to the maze is limited, and it gets especially busy during weekends in the fall. Besides snacks, be sure to bring other hiking essentials like good shoes and water. Note that due to the uneven terrain, the maze is not accessible for wheelchairs or strollers.