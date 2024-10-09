The Best Corn Mazes In America
There's plenty of ways to celebrate fall, from sipping on apple cider to exploring national parks that are particularly awe-inspiring in the fall. If there's one place to fully immerse yourself in the energy and ambiance of autumn, it's a corn maze — a maze created by carving paths through large fields of corn. In our highly digital world, there's something purely magical about getting lost in rows upon rows of corn on a crisp autumn day, the smell of apple cider and a distant campfire wafting on the breeze from somewhere in the distance.
Even though corn mazes have only been around for a few decades, they've already become something of an all-American harvest tradition. Corn mazes are cropping up everywhere, transforming family farms into complete autumn destinations that should be on every family's fall activity bucket list. Some of the best corn mazes are even integrating mini-games, hidden clues, and digital technology.
No two corn mazes are alike, and they typically change up their maze pattern from year to year to keep things spicy. Just don't forget a bottle of water, a charged phone, and a decent pair of walking shoes before disappearing into the stalks for your next corn maze adventure.
Great Vermont Corn Maze in North Danville, Vermont
According to their website, the Great Vermont Corn Maze is New England's largest maze. Full of twists and turns through rows upon rows of corn and hidden surprises like human-sized dinos or mythical figures around many corners, the maze can be finished in one of two ways. The Big Maze route with its 100 feet of bridges and an underground tunnel can take up to three hours. The Scenic Maze is a 45-minute trip through the larger maze, full of opportunities to check out the rolling hills surrounding the maze. "We completed the scenic maze due to some physical limitations but still was a great time," one Tripadvisor user reported. Then there's the Hidenseek Maze, a 3000-square-foot blacklight maze full of hidden gnomes to find. Visitors to both mazes can also search for hidden Journey Stones they can trade in for rewards after completing the maze.
The Great Vermont Corn Maze is also a fantastic family-friendly fall getaway. Beyond the maze is fairly sizable children's play area with several full-sized playhouses including a play barbershop, general store, post office, house, a little red barn full of bouncy animal ride-ons, and more. Kids can climb around a hay bale castle and Old Tread Mountain — a "mountain" of tires. There's even a maze of kid-sized "gopher tunnels" to crawl through, a goat petting zoo, and a "Barnyard Golf" course.
Lowe Family Farmstead in Kuna, Idaho
Lowe Family Farmstead's annual corn maze features miles of winding trails carved into 13 acres of corn to navigate. Like most of the best corn mazes, the Lowe maze features a unique maze each year. "An amazing corn maze, where we had fun exploring all the turns and dead ends!" one Yelp review recalled.
Besides its maze, the farm offers a host of other fun fall activities. There's a massive pumpkin patch featuring dozens of pumpkin varieties and a range of festive fall produce like colorful Indian corn and gourds. There's also a U-Pick flower field where visitors can load up on dreamy fall florals to fill their homes with. One Google reviewer called Lowe Farm "the quintessential young family fall place to be!"
The littles can work out their energy on the farm's jumping pillows — and unlike most bounce houses, adult family members who aren't wiped out from their maze adventures are free to join in on the fun. Every evening, a giant candy cannon launches treats for the crowd of happy kiddos to vie for. There's also a feed mill ropes course, gemstone mining sluice, a "beach" made from corn kernels, potato sack slide, pig racing, tractor-drawn hayrides, apple blasters that work like potato guns, a kid-friendly "Grain Train," and the absolutely adorable "cow train" and "bee train." And then there's the farm's mascot, Rusty the Very Big Beast — a large inflatable dragon with a mouth you can walk right into.
Maze Craze in New Springfield, Ohio
A reasonably priced 23-acre maze with nine miles of trails, Maze Craze boasts four mazes featuring four interactive games. Families navigating the maze with little ones can make life easier for everyone in their crew by shelling out a few bucks for wagon rental. Outside the maze in the courtyard, old-fashioned fun like cornhole and a tire playground is available. The farm also offers barrel train rides, hayrides, a "Cornzooka" corn cannon, kid-friendly zipline, and gemstone mining, all available at fairly reasonable pricing. At the concession stand, you'll find a wide range of food truck-style fare like pulled pork sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and treats like apple dumplings, cotton candy, hot apple cider, and root beer floats.
What makes this maze truly special is the wine and cider event. Most corn mazes emphasize making the kiddos happy. But Maze Craze hosts an event where guests can navigate the maze's twists and turns to find nine wine and cider-tasting stations complete with samples of chocolate, fruit, and cheese set up both inside and outside of the maze. Fire pits around the grounds complete the perfect fall ambiance on this beautiful land. "The atmosphere is so chill and the good and drinks are VERY reasonable and very good!!" one Yelp reviewer raved. Summing up their experience in a Google review, another visitor wrote, "Overall it is a beautiful establishment and a place to have a great time."
Davis Mega Maze in Sterling, Massachusetts
With its festival atmosphere on a seven-generation-owned farm, the Davis Farm is a beautiful place to celebrate harvest season. With nearly three miles of trails, eight acres of corn, and seven intensity levels, finishing the Davis maze could take hours or all day if you want. Games and activities hidden in the maze include things like mini adventure golf, candy trivia, axe throwing, a slide, and phone-powered fun like geocaching and mobile mazing.
The maze courtyard features fire pits, picnic tables, and more than 50 activities with most included with admission. Think life-sized versions of pool and foosball, a giant game of volleyball, corn and potato cannons, inflatables, giant tube slides, hamster wheels, and an American Ninja training obstacle course. On the weekends, the maze hosts a variety of regional live music acts. Weekend visitors can also pay to pick apples or pumpkins from the U-Pick orchard and pumpkin patch.
Davis Farm is also a destination for foodies. Across its seven food tents, the maze's elevated fare includes menu items like Loaded Buffalo Smoked Gouda Mac 'N Cheese, Loaded Fritos, Maple Bacon Hotdogs, Burnt End Cheesesteak, Prime Rib & Garlic Butter Waffles, and Pit Master Josh's Hickory Smoked, Giant, Hickory-smoked Apple Cider Turkey Legs. If sweet treats are more your jam, you can dig into their Homemade Apple Cider Donut Whoopie Pies, Apple Cider Donuts, or Gourmet Fried Dough. Thirsty adults can sip on locally brewed craft beers, hard cider, or adult slushies.
Richardson Adventure Farm in Fox Lake, Illinois
With nearly 10 miles of trails and 28 acres of corn, Richardson Adventure Farm boasts one of the longest corn mazes in the United States. The farm's larger maze is made up of four smaller mazes, each with multiple checkpoints spread throughout and no dead ends. Three bridges are scattered across the larger maze to help with wayfinding along the labyrinth, and a perimeter path and various entry and exit points make it easy to duck out temporarily without losing the vibe. Guests are also allowed to enter and exit as much as they wish.
For guests who want to make a day of it, the maze contains five games with varying difficulty levels and time commitments. "Finger Sillies" only takes about 10 minutes and was created with kids in mind. Mystery-minded guests can play the 20-minute "Farm Scene Investigation Game." As one Tripadvisor user wrote, "It was set up like the old clue game .. 3 suspects in a murder and if you see one in the maze, you ask them questions and try to guess who did it." There's also a 10-minute "Farm Tracks" game and a slightly longer quiz game. Truly ambitious maze-goers can spend hours searching for the maze's 24 hidden checkpoints. The maze courtyard features food trucks and activities like a tractor-drawn wagon ride, community campfire, pumpkin patch, train ride, 50-foot observation tower, 100-food and 150-foot slides, petting zoo, goat feeding area, and children's mini-game zone.
Cornbelly's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest in Lehi, Utah
It's been a couple of decades since Cornbelly's won the 1999 Guinness World Record for World's Largest Corn Maze, but they're still going strong. The maze features a new design each year, with past designs paying tribute to famous country musicians like Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire and pop culture franchises like Toy Story, Snoopy, and the Addams Family. The maze is just one attraction at the Cornbelly's festival, which is fairly massive and includes some well-established activities that border on theme park quality. Located just down the road from Millcreek, another great fall destination for outdoor adventures, Lehi offers a truly comprehensive autumn experience. "We flew to SLC from Texas to get into the fall spirit and Cornbellys brought the noise," wrote one Tripadvisor user. "The whole place was pumpkins, fall activities, and very family friendly." Another wrote, "Fun rides and exhibitions, delicious food, friendly people — what more could you ask for? It was Americana at its best!"
The long list of fall fun activities found at Cornbelly's includes a singing chicken show, a talking pumpkin animatronics show, apple blasters, a bubble barn, "farmcade." Pumpkin Princess meetup, big slides, mechanical bull riding, petting zoo, hayride, corn cob beach, campfires, and more. There's also a Gravity House, Silly Shack, Upside-Down House, a carousel, and a children's play village featuring full-sized playhouses like a castle, vet clinic, gas station, and school.
Sykes Family Farm Maze in St. Johns County, Florida
Described as "9 acres of cornfusion and fun" on the official website, the Sykes Family Farms Maze can be completed in four phases that each take around an hour. For guests who feel they might need a little assistance with the complicated maze, the first maze is said to be a little shorter and easier to finish. Maze-goers can also fill out a 10-question form that helps them get through the maze if they need it. And need it you might, since many reviews seem to suggest this is one of the country's trickier corn mazes.
"The maze itself was confusing," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "Luckily, hubs had a picture of the map so we relied heavily on his navigational skills. Our daughter loved it and so did hubs." And over on Google, one reviewer reflected, "It's a joy to navigate through the towering corn stalks, and it's perfect for families looking to test their teamwork and puzzle-solving skills." After the maze, guests can take a hayride or check out the duck races, cow train, farm animals, cow milking station, pumpkin patch, sunflower field, bounce pad, inflatables, or glow-in-the-dark pumpkin blasters.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks, Pennsylvania
With an admission price a little on the steeper side, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm is more of a family-friendly farm-themed adventure park than a farm. The flip side of that means that creating complete family adventures is their modus operandi — and they're fantastic at it. The highlight of the park is the corn maze that USA Today declared the second-best corn maze in the United States. The maze is spread across five acres with 2.5 miles of trails to explore and takes about an hour on average to complete. It's populated with Maze Guides to keep visitors from getting too lost in the labyrinth and filled with clues and scenic bridges. Three challenge levels are available from the 20-minute easy route to the two-hour-plus difficult run.
Part of what makes this maze so special is how interactive it is. At the beginning of the maze, each group is given a game board and sent on their way. As one Yelp reviewer reported, "I loved running through the Corn Maze and finding all the hidden facts and stamps sprinkled throughout the maze. This gave me more of an incentive to explore the entire map rather than just finding the shortest route."
The farm also features animals, wagon rides, a corn kernel pit, and U-Pick pumpkins, zinnias, sunflowers, and even popcorn. Or check out the food vendors, which serve everything from pulled pork to cider donut milkshakes.
Stoney Brook Farm Maze in Foley, Minnesota
With 16.1 miles of trails meandering around 35 acres of corn and three different mazes of varying difficulty and length, dreamy Stoney Brooke Farms has one of the largest mazes in the country, if not the world. But they really want to help their guests get through it, which is why visitors receive an information sheet at the maze entrance with a scannable QR code that leads to an interactive map they can access on their phones.
Aside from the Stoney Brook maze, the highlight of this fall staple is the farm's pedal-powered rollercoaster, which rolled out in 2024. "Watching the kids power their own coaster is not only thrilling but also a great way for them to burn off some energy," wrote one Google reviewer. The farm also features pedal carts on a track, a giant corn kernel pit, human hamster wheels, corn sack racing, a large jump pad, two culvert slides, face painting, pumpkin bowling, axe throwing, a handful of food vendors, flower picking, and a fair selection of other activities. They even have a free scavenger hunt available for folks who plan to stroll through their especially colorful pumpkin patch.
Cool Patch Pumpkins Maze in Dixon, California
Autumns in California can be absolutely breathtaking, so what better way to enjoy the fall foliage than spending four hours lost in a complicated corn maze? Once the world record holder for the world's largest corn maze, Cool Patch Pumpkins boasts a 45-acre maze so epic that way back in 2014, ABC reported on 911 calls from maze-goers who couldn't find their way out, with a local sheriff claiming to receive around four to five of these calls each year. This even prompted the owners to put a warning on their website not to call emergency services unless there is truly an emergency.
Cool Patch Pumpkins is designed to be challenging, but there's an opportunity to duck out when you reach the halfway point if it proves too much. The only catch? The second half is even harder than the first. "The maze is no joke. Be ready. Be resolute. Use the map," one Google review warned, adding, "It can actually take 3-4 hours to complete. 2 hours if you're godlike."
Like the best corn mazes, Cool Patch offers other pastimes outside of its maze, with the most notable being their eponymous pumpkin patch. Scattered between the countless colorful gourds, squash, and pumpkins are whimsical installations like a pair of giant Minions made from hay, a giant black widow spider, and (nearly) life-sized dinosaurs. The farm also features a corn bath, hay pyramid, tractor ride, pumpkin cannon, and more.
Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine
Chosen as USA Today's top pick for best corn maze in the country in from 2022 through 2024, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine is situated near some of the most beautiful and vibrant fall foliage destinations on the East Coast. Although the maze pattern changes each year, Treworgy Family Orchard's Corn Maze is consistently one of the most artistic and awe-inspiring maize mazes in the world. That's because while most corn mazes appear to alternate thin rows of corn with trails, Treworgy uses thick, puzzle-piece-like segments of 10-foot-tall corn growth with paths carved through them.
Visitors receive maps complete with riddles to solve as they make their way through the labyrinth, checking in at various stations as they go. Maze-goers who manage to finish the puzzle can sign their name on the Hall of Fame board in the maze center. They're also rewarded with a free ice cream cone when they exit the maze. "The corn maze was challenging, but not scary or intimidating!" reported one Google reviewer. Aside from the corn maze, there's also a petting zoo, apple orchard, and sprawling pumpkin patch to check out while you're there.
How we picked our corn mazes
To pick the best corn mazes from the most recent crop of outstanding farms, we started by putting our ears to the many reviews on Reddit, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Google, Facebook, and other review sites. While there were plenty of great maze reviews, a few seemed to yield the most eager fans. We checked across platforms for consistency, paying special consideration to mazes with awards or notoriety.