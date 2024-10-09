The Best Corn Mazes In America

There's plenty of ways to celebrate fall, from sipping on apple cider to exploring national parks that are particularly awe-inspiring in the fall. If there's one place to fully immerse yourself in the energy and ambiance of autumn, it's a corn maze — a maze created by carving paths through large fields of corn. In our highly digital world, there's something purely magical about getting lost in rows upon rows of corn on a crisp autumn day, the smell of apple cider and a distant campfire wafting on the breeze from somewhere in the distance.

Even though corn mazes have only been around for a few decades, they've already become something of an all-American harvest tradition. Corn mazes are cropping up everywhere, transforming family farms into complete autumn destinations that should be on every family's fall activity bucket list. Some of the best corn mazes are even integrating mini-games, hidden clues, and digital technology.

No two corn mazes are alike, and they typically change up their maze pattern from year to year to keep things spicy. Just don't forget a bottle of water, a charged phone, and a decent pair of walking shoes before disappearing into the stalks for your next corn maze adventure.