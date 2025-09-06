New England's Lake Region Boasts A Wildly Underrated Maine Town With Fall-Hued Mountains And Waterfalls
Maine is widely regarded as a popular vacation spot for fall getaways and seasonal leaf-peeping. When it comes to national parks that burst with vibrant fall foliage, the state's Acadia National Park always makes the list as one of the best. Vacationland's section of scenic U.S. Route 1 is largely considered a "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway" with lake and mountain vistas. It should come as little surprise that the state has more autumn spots for visitors to enjoy in its colorful forests. In the northwestern part of the state is Rangeley, a town surrounded by scenic lakes, piercing mountains, and picturesque waterfalls.
Rangeley has a history as a farming and logging community before transforming into a tourist hot spot in the early 1900s. From the 1920s to the 1930s, the town's popularity boomed as anglers and vacationers flocked to the forested town's gigantic hotels to enjoy the surrounding nature and the nearby Rangeley Lake. While the town's Golden Age has long since ended and many of the historic hotels have been torn down, Rangeley is still a popular year-round travel hub for the region. The nearest international airport is in Portland, two and a half hours away.
For peak leaf-viewing, head to Rangeley during the last week of September or the first week of October. During these times, the town celebrates its annual Apple Harvest Festival and Oktoberfest at Saddleback Mountain, with events such as keg tossing, stein hoisting, crafts, and lots of food.
Fall wonders surrounding Rangeley
The most efficient way to enjoy the Rangeley Lakes Region is with an autumn drive along the Rangeley Lakes Scenic Byway. This 35-mile stretch of road runs along Route 4 and Route 17 and gives stunning views of the area's best outdoor attractions. One of these attractions is Smalls Falls to the south of Rangeley on Route 4. Small Falls is a waterfall with multiple tiers and has several shallow pools ideal for wading. The trees surrounding the falls turn bright red, yellow, and orange, making for the perfect backdrop for a waterfall photo shoot.
Also along this popular byway are two of the region's biggest lakes: Rangeley Lake and Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Rangeley Lake is an easily accessible recreation spot that offers ample opportunities for camping, boating, and fishing. It is known as the "jewel of the Maine mountains" because of its postcard-worthy beauty. Mooselookmeguntic Lake, on the other hand, is famous for its sweeping overlooks, hiking trails, and native moose. Height of the Land is one of the most beautiful overlooks in New England and gives hikers a wide view of Mooselookmeguntic Lake. The lake is also one of the biggest and purest lakes in all of Maine.
Visitors can also travel to one of the tallest mountains in the Northeast: Saddleback Mountain. Sitting at 4,121 feet high, this mountain is a hiker's paradise with 360-degree panoramic views at the summit. It's a 6.3-mile trek that starts at the ski lodge and connects to the Appalachian Trail. For more mountain views but a shorter hike, travelers can also visit the nearby Bald Mountain, which has a panoramic viewing tower at the top.
Staying in Rangeley's historic hotels
If you're interested in a prolonged stay, the Rangeley Lake Region offers extensive lodging options. Whether you prefer to stay in a luxurious downtown hotel, a lakeside lodge, or a spacious vacation rental, options are available. For an experience that most closely resembles Rangeley's Golden Age of luxury hotels, visit the Rangeley Inn and Tavern.
There is some debate about whether this inn was built in 1877 or 1907, but the establishment is no doubt from the town's heyday. It is situated next to the Haley Pond with waterfront views and access to kayaking and canoeing. Guests can explore the historic lounge area or visit the tavern area with a cozy fireside. Breakfast and dinner are offered daily, but guests can also easily walk to the downtown Rangeley area for more local dining. As for rooms, guests can select from a wide range of traditional rooms and suites that can accommodate up to six people, with rates varying from $200 to $300 per night.
There are plenty of dining options to consider for such a small town. To experience some local cuisine, take a stroll downtown. The top-rated restaurant according to Tripadvisor is Parkside & Main Restaurant, which features a popular cocktail bar and a variety of seafood. Try some of their lobster rolls, shrimp, crab rangoon, or even just an American-style burger from their menu.