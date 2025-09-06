New England's Lake Region Boasts A Wildly Underrated Maine Town With Fall-Hued Mountains And Waterfalls

Maine is widely regarded as a popular vacation spot for fall getaways and seasonal leaf-peeping. When it comes to national parks that burst with vibrant fall foliage, the state's Acadia National Park always makes the list as one of the best. Vacationland's section of scenic U.S. Route 1 is largely considered a "Million Dollar View Scenic Byway" with lake and mountain vistas. It should come as little surprise that the state has more autumn spots for visitors to enjoy in its colorful forests. In the northwestern part of the state is Rangeley, a town surrounded by scenic lakes, piercing mountains, and picturesque waterfalls.

Rangeley has a history as a farming and logging community before transforming into a tourist hot spot in the early 1900s. From the 1920s to the 1930s, the town's popularity boomed as anglers and vacationers flocked to the forested town's gigantic hotels to enjoy the surrounding nature and the nearby Rangeley Lake. While the town's Golden Age has long since ended and many of the historic hotels have been torn down, Rangeley is still a popular year-round travel hub for the region. The nearest international airport is in Portland, two and a half hours away.

For peak leaf-viewing, head to Rangeley during the last week of September or the first week of October. During these times, the town celebrates its annual Apple Harvest Festival and Oktoberfest at Saddleback Mountain, with events such as keg tossing, stein hoisting, crafts, and lots of food.