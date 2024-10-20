5 National Parks That Burst With Vibrant Fall Foliage In Late October

The fall brings pops of incredible color to trees all around the continental U.S. As incredible as seeing the ginkgo tree in your front yard turn yellow is, few things are as breathtaking as an enormous national park alive with vibrant fall foliage. While in some parts of the country, peak leaf season has come and gone by mid-October, in other regions, late October is the perfect time to find awe-inspiring national park fall foliage. If you're looking for a glorious experience in the great outdoors toward the end of October, or maybe you're just running late on an autumnal road trip, don't worry — we've got you. There are luckily numerous parks around the country that hit peak autumn colors in the back half of October.

It can be extremely difficult to predict exactly when peak fall foliage will be in any given park, considering it's dependent on weather and temperature changes in the area and increasingly changing due to the effects of climate change, but you can be reasonably sure that these national parks will be exceptionally beautiful toward the end of October. Each of these five parks has hiking and biking trails along lakes, ponds, and streams and up mountains — paired with the fiery leaves, these national parks promise the perfect late-October getaway.