Rick Steves Shares The Clothing Mistake Tourists Should Avoid In Europe's Historic Churches And Mosques

The tip given to most tourists and sightseers, whether setting out on the trip of a lifetime or a simple day trip to a local landmark, is to wear the most comfortable and practical clothing possible. It makes sense to wear clothes suitable to the season, such as t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, and light shoes in the summer; layered, changeable clothing in the shoulder seasons; and warm, thermal clothes in the winter (bearing in mind that certain forms of transport can remain unseasonably stuffy even in the colder months).

The importance of comfortable clothing is even more paramount if you are planning to spend the day on foot, whether you're hitting some trails, exploring an interesting town, or simply checking out a large attraction. But be warned: While casual dressing and dressing to one's personal taste are both the norm in most travel destinations today, there are some traps that tourists can easily fall into accidentally, especially if you're going to religious sites.

For travel expert Rick Steves, one of the joys of exploring Europe — the continent in which he specializes – is enjoying its countless historic religious buildings, such as gorgeous French churches, splendid synagogues, and imposing mosques. He writes on the Rick Steves website, "European houses of worship offer some amazing art and architecture — not to mention a welcome seat and a cool respite from the heat." But, Steves says, though you might have dressed sensibly for summer, walking into a house of worship bearing a little too much skin might land you in hot water.