Rick Steves Shares The Clothing Mistake Tourists Should Avoid In Europe's Historic Churches And Mosques
The tip given to most tourists and sightseers, whether setting out on the trip of a lifetime or a simple day trip to a local landmark, is to wear the most comfortable and practical clothing possible. It makes sense to wear clothes suitable to the season, such as t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, and light shoes in the summer; layered, changeable clothing in the shoulder seasons; and warm, thermal clothes in the winter (bearing in mind that certain forms of transport can remain unseasonably stuffy even in the colder months).
The importance of comfortable clothing is even more paramount if you are planning to spend the day on foot, whether you're hitting some trails, exploring an interesting town, or simply checking out a large attraction. But be warned: While casual dressing and dressing to one's personal taste are both the norm in most travel destinations today, there are some traps that tourists can easily fall into accidentally, especially if you're going to religious sites.
For travel expert Rick Steves, one of the joys of exploring Europe — the continent in which he specializes – is enjoying its countless historic religious buildings, such as gorgeous French churches, splendid synagogues, and imposing mosques. He writes on the Rick Steves website, "European houses of worship offer some amazing art and architecture — not to mention a welcome seat and a cool respite from the heat." But, Steves says, though you might have dressed sensibly for summer, walking into a house of worship bearing a little too much skin might land you in hot water.
Why you should dress 'modestly' in European houses of worship
Most houses of worship you will encounter in Europe welcome all visitors, whether they be local worshippers, tourists who are also looking for a place to worship, or simply sightseers wanting to check out the building's historic interior as part of a walking tour. Indeed, many popular religious buildings will have systems in place, such as arrows on the ground and roped off areas, to ensure worshippers are not disturbed by those simply checking out the art or architecture.
Tourists are generally expected to remain quiet in religious buildings where people are engaged in active worship. But while your behavior may be impeccable, be sure your attire is also suitable for your surroundings. As Rick Steves explains, "A modest dress code (no bare shoulders or shorts) is encouraged at most churches, and actually enforced at some larger churches and most mosques. If you are caught by surprise, you can improvise, such as using maps to cover your shoulders and tying a jacket around your hips to cover your knees." However, undoubtedly the best course of action is to bring light articles of clothing that cover your shoulders, such as a light jacket or shirt. He adds that, at Turkish mosques, women's hair, legs, and arms must be concealed, and no shoes are allowed inside. So if you know you are visiting a mosque, wear trousers instead of shorts or a skirt, and pack a scarf large enough to cover your hair in its entirety.
