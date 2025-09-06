One Of Oregon's Most Scenic Destinations Is A Fall Sanctuary With Vibrant Foliage And Misty Waterfalls
Columbia River Gorge is the largest national scenic area in America, and it's a hotspot for autumnal atmosphere. Spanning 292,500 acres along the Columbia River, this spot is a popular vacation destination year-round, but fall lends it a special sort of magic. The gorge is about 40 miles east of Portland, though this distance varies depending on where in the gorge travelers want to visit. The factors that make this area the perfect fall spot are its waterfalls that complement colorful leaves, the striking vistas atop the basalt ridges, and the trails that wind through the trees. Another plus is that this destination is located along Oregon's orchard-lined Hood River Fruit Loop (a region with farm-fresh wines and crafted apple cider at the ready).
Congress designated Columbia River Gorge a national scenic area in 1986 to help preserve Oregon's natural landscapes. The gorge's volcanic rock is carved by the Columbia River, creating a region rich in beautiful waterfalls. Over 70 waterfalls are found here, and many of them are easily accessible from the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail, which winds along the river. Meanwhile, the area's canyon stretches for 80 miles and reaches depths of 4,000 feet. Because this location is not a state park or a reserve, many people live nearby (over 75,000), and there are several towns perched along landmarks like the Hood River — aka the windsurfing capital of the world.
Tackle Columbia River Gorge's historic trail of waterfalls
From bus routes to bike trails, there are many ways to approach the Columbia River Gorge. One of the most iconic trails that connects the park is the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. This corridor used to be Highway 30, which existed before the current Interstate 84. The roughly 12-mile road links Portland to The Dalles, and while you can drive certain sections of it, some spots aren't suitable for cars. In those places, it's best to park and continue the rest of the way on foot or a bike. Along the way, expect to see several trailheads and scenic waterfalls. One signature attraction on this path is Oregon's new Mitchell Point Tunnel, a 655-foot-long project finished in 2024.
Once you're on the Columbia River Highway State Trail, it's time to see the region's most beloved waterfalls. The one that attracts the most visitors is the 620-foot-tall Multnomah Falls. One of the country's tallest, this waterfall is so popular that guests have to purchase a timed entry permit to access it during the day between the May-September season. For the most scenic fall views here, take Larch Mountain Trail to the waterfall's peak or onto the bridge in front of Multnomah and snap some photos.
Another popular waterfall is Latourell Falls. The third-largest waterfall in the gorge, it has its own scenic trail (Latourell Falls Loop) to the top. This path leads to George W. Joseph State Natural Area, and the trailhead is just off the historic highway. Look forward to passing two different waterfalls along the steep incline.
Spend some time at Columbia River Gorge's most scenic spots
After ogling some waterfalls, check out Columbia River Gorge's best vistas for more fall foliage views. According to AllTrails, Angel's Rest is the third most popular trail in the area, offering panoramic views at its highest point. The 4.5-mile trail leads upward through the trees, and along the way, hikers will encounter a few waterfalls. The northern viewpoint is the trail's top destination, with clear views of the Columbia River and, when the air is clear, Mount St. Helen and Mount Adams.
Next, visit Vista House, constructed along the historic highway trail in 1917. It sits at the peak of Crown Point and provides beautiful views of the Columbia River Gorge. Vista House is the perfect place to stop and relax after a long day of trail hiking and waterfall viewing. Enjoy the indoor exhibits for a breather, but don't forget to take in the stunning landscapes.
Lastly, there is Bonneville Lock and Dam. The dam is 2,477 feet long and a great spot for fishing or boating. Visitors can also check out Oregon's oldest hatchery, Bonneville Hatchery on Tanner Creek. Nearby, there are two recreation areas with water access and nature paths. In the fall, salmon migrate upstream via the fish ladders here, so keep an eye out should you choose to visit. The reservoir is a relaxing spot to drift away into nature while still enjoying a major travel spot.