One Of Oregon's Most Scenic Destinations Is A Fall Sanctuary With Vibrant Foliage And Misty Waterfalls

From bus routes to bike trails, there are many ways to approach the Columbia River Gorge. One of the most iconic trails that connects the park is the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. This corridor used to be Highway 30, which existed before the current Interstate 84. The roughly 12-mile road links Portland to The Dalles, and while you can drive certain sections of it, some spots aren't suitable for cars. In those places, it's best to park and continue the rest of the way on foot or a bike. Along the way, expect to see several trailheads and scenic waterfalls. One signature attraction on this path is Oregon's new Mitchell Point Tunnel, a 655-foot-long project finished in 2024.

Once you're on the Columbia River Highway State Trail, it's time to see the region's most beloved waterfalls. The one that attracts the most visitors is the 620-foot-tall Multnomah Falls. One of the country's tallest, this waterfall is so popular that guests have to purchase a timed entry permit to access it during the day between the May-September season. For the most scenic fall views here, take Larch Mountain Trail to the waterfall's peak or onto the bridge in front of Multnomah and snap some photos.

Another popular waterfall is Latourell Falls. The third-largest waterfall in the gorge, it has its own scenic trail (Latourell Falls Loop) to the top. This path leads to George W. Joseph State Natural Area, and the trailhead is just off the historic highway. Look forward to passing two different waterfalls along the steep incline.