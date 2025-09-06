Wisconsin's Charming Coastal Town Hidden In Door County Is The Ideal Lake Michigan Escape Blending Arts And Beach
Visit Door County, Wisconsin, the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot, and you'll find a number of charming small towns tucked along the shore of Lake Michigan. Baileys Harbor is the perfect place for getting out in nature and exploring local arts and culture. Aside from its beaches, you'll find art galleries just outside town, as well as seafood restaurants and a brewery.
Baileys Harbor is located in the heart of Door County, the peninsula that juts into Lake Michigan around Green Bay. Situated on the eastern side of this peninsula, it's about a 30-minute drive from Sturgeon Bay, the gateway to Door County. The closest major airport is Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, which is about a 1.5-hour drive from Baileys Harbor. One of the best places to stay in town is Baileys Harbor Schoolhouse Inn, a 1918 schoolhouse that was renovated into the cozy and charming accommodation option it is today.
Outdoor activities in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin
Baileys Harbor is a great spot for getting out in nature along the shores of Lake Michigan. Hit the beach at Anclam Beach Park, which has a great view of the harbor, or head to Ridges County Park for its sandy beach and shallow waters. Ridges Beach is also an excellent place for kiteboarding. Moonlight Bay Bedrock Beach isn't for swimming, but you can see a dolomite bedrock beach and interesting plant life at this 5-acre reserve.
The Ridges Sanctuary has 5 miles of trails over 1,400 acres, plus some 500 species of plants to discover. The 1.6-mile Ridges Loop is a popular trail for hiking here. Head to Toft Point State Natural Area for a 2.3-mile trail that takes you past historic Toft family buildings as well as unique plant communities, like rare mosses and liverworts. Kangaroo Lake Nature Preserve is great for hiking and canoeing — try the 1.9-mile loop trail — as well as bird watching.
You can't miss a visit to one of the three lighthouses in Baileys Harbor. Climb the 97 steps to the top of the Cana Island Lighthouse on a guided tour and enjoy the spectacular view from the top. For a one-of-a-kind tour, hop on a clear-bottom kayak to see shipwrecks below the surface of the water with Lakeshore Adventures.
Arts and dining in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin
Baileys Harbor is home to a surprisingly strong arts scene. Be sure to visit Bazyli Studio, a wearable art gallery. Here, fiber artists create wearable art, like clothing and jewelry, using cutting-edge techniques. Donna Brown White Barn Gallery features watercolors among other types of art — you may even see the artist working in her studio. Watercolor Excitement is another fine art gallery featuring the work of artist Ed Fenendael that's well worth a stop.
Foodies are also covered in Baileys Harbor. Hit up Harbor Fish Market and Grille for tasty seafood including their famous New England Lobster Boil. Chives Door County offers fine dining and a varied menu that focuses on fresh, local ingredients. Wash it down with a craft beer from Door County Brewing Co., which has 14 beers on tap plus a beer garden and live music year-round. For more fun adventures in the area, drive the scenic Door County Coastal Byway, a 66-mile epic road trip.