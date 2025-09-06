Wisconsin's Charming Coastal Town Hidden In Door County Is The Ideal Lake Michigan Escape Blending Arts And Beach

Baileys Harbor is a great spot for getting out in nature along the shores of Lake Michigan. Hit the beach at Anclam Beach Park, which has a great view of the harbor, or head to Ridges County Park for its sandy beach and shallow waters. Ridges Beach is also an excellent place for kiteboarding. Moonlight Bay Bedrock Beach isn't for swimming, but you can see a dolomite bedrock beach and interesting plant life at this 5-acre reserve.

The Ridges Sanctuary has 5 miles of trails over 1,400 acres, plus some 500 species of plants to discover. The 1.6-mile Ridges Loop is a popular trail for hiking here. Head to Toft Point State Natural Area for a 2.3-mile trail that takes you past historic Toft family buildings as well as unique plant communities, like rare mosses and liverworts. Kangaroo Lake Nature Preserve is great for hiking and canoeing — try the 1.9-mile loop trail — as well as bird watching.

You can't miss a visit to one of the three lighthouses in Baileys Harbor. Climb the 97 steps to the top of the Cana Island Lighthouse on a guided tour and enjoy the spectacular view from the top. For a one-of-a-kind tour, hop on a clear-bottom kayak to see shipwrecks below the surface of the water with Lakeshore Adventures.