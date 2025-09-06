Avoid Peak Adirondacks Crowds For A Fall Getaway To This Mountainous New Hampshire Haven With Lakeside Charm
For Northeasterners, the Adirondacks have been one of New York's best mountain ranges is an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. Though it claims to have one of the longest fall foliage spectacles in the U.S., the Adirondacks also tend to be particularly crowded during their peak season. Outdoor enthusiasts looking for a less-crowded but just as stunning destination should instead head 2 hours north of Boston to find an alternative nature respite: New Hampshire's Lakes Region.
The Lakes Region boasts 273 bodies of water offering the ultimate backdrop for any type of fall escapade, whether you're itching to hit the trails, eager to catch some trout, or simply want to laze around on the lakeside deck. The biggest and most well-known lake in the area is the 72-square-mile Lake Winnipesaukee at the base of the White Mountains, but its sister lake, Winnisquam, is especially recommended for its quiet and laid-back atmosphere. Fishing fiends should head to Highland Lake, one of the smaller lakes in the Lakes Region, but with an abundant fish population. Newfound Lake is one of the cleanest in the country and one of the deepest in New Hampshire, at 183 feet deep — it's also where you can take in scenic views and unobstructed stargazing.
Peak fall colors hit these parts sometime around the last week of September or the first week of October. For the ultimate fall road trip, consider taking the 75-mile-long Lake Winnipesaukee Loop, which passes the resort towns of Laconia, Wolfeboro, and Moultonborough. Along the way, there are also plenty of places to stop for a quick paddle across a lake or a hike in the woods.
Autumn fun in New Hampshire's Lakes Region
The best way to enjoy the Lakes Region? If the weather is warm, consider getting out on the water — paddleboarding, kayaking, and a variety of water sports are all available to adventurers. Lake Winnipesaukee is the go-to for boating, but Squam Lake is a great second option with fewer crowds. Many lakeside facilities have boats to rent, but availability is seasonal. Hiking is another great way to explore the area. One of the more picturesque hikes in the area is the Castle in the Clouds-adjacent trails. Twenty-eight miles of trails traverse 5,500 acres of protected land. Highlights of these trails include waterfalls — the Brook Walk Trail in particular features seven along its path.
Traveling families with small children may not want to commit to long paddling or hiking excursions. Make the most of the season with a classic fall activity: a corn maze. The Moulton Farm in Meredith holds one every year, which the farm plans and plants in June. It's a great opportunity to feast on local produce and seasonal treats served on-site.
Despite the Lakes Region being a go-to for outdoor-loving travelers, indoor activities are not off the table. Indulge in some button-smashing at the American Classic Arcade, the world's largest arcade museum, a vintage New Hampshire gem, located in Laconia, between Lake Winnipesaukee and Lake Winnisquam. You can also enjoy the scenic views aboard a train that snakes through the region. The Granite State Railway offers a four-hour fall foliage journey, available to reserve every autumn, conveniently departing from Meredith Station near Lake Winnipesaukee.