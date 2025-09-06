Avoid Peak Adirondacks Crowds For A Fall Getaway To This Mountainous New Hampshire Haven With Lakeside Charm

For Northeasterners, the Adirondacks have been one of New York's best mountain ranges is an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors. Though it claims to have one of the longest fall foliage spectacles in the U.S., the Adirondacks also tend to be particularly crowded during their peak season. Outdoor enthusiasts looking for a less-crowded but just as stunning destination should instead head 2 hours north of Boston to find an alternative nature respite: New Hampshire's Lakes Region.

The Lakes Region boasts 273 bodies of water offering the ultimate backdrop for any type of fall escapade, whether you're itching to hit the trails, eager to catch some trout, or simply want to laze around on the lakeside deck. The biggest and most well-known lake in the area is the 72-square-mile Lake Winnipesaukee at the base of the White Mountains, but its sister lake, Winnisquam, is especially recommended for its quiet and laid-back atmosphere. Fishing fiends should head to Highland Lake, one of the smaller lakes in the Lakes Region, but with an abundant fish population. Newfound Lake is one of the cleanest in the country and one of the deepest in New Hampshire, at 183 feet deep — it's also where you can take in scenic views and unobstructed stargazing.

Peak fall colors hit these parts sometime around the last week of September or the first week of October. For the ultimate fall road trip, consider taking the 75-mile-long Lake Winnipesaukee Loop, which passes the resort towns of Laconia, Wolfeboro, and Moultonborough. Along the way, there are also plenty of places to stop for a quick paddle across a lake or a hike in the woods.