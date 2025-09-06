Why American Tourists Should Check Their Cell Phone Carrier Before A Trip To The US Virgin Islands

In the modern day and age, it is hard to imagine traveling without a phone. The device is your most helpful and encompassing tool, after all, and lets you use maps, research dining options, book hotels and excursions, among many others. It is therefore very important to educate yourself on what your phone can and can't do while abroad; for example, you will want to learn about the easiest way to keep your phone connected when traveling to other countries or how T-Mobile offers hidden perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi and rental car discounts. When you're planning a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands specifically, you'll want to know where you can get cell service and where you cannot.

That's right, the fact that the U.S. Virgin Islands are an American territory does not guarantee that your cell phone operators back home will work in the Caribbean. While the quality and frequency of service will vary between Saint Croix and Saint John, for example, it is advisable to know your cell limitations before you're stuck in a verdant paradise with one of the world's best beaches needing to call a friend. Another important tip is to enable "Wi-Fi Calling" on your phone before you travel, which allows your texts and calls to route over to Wi-Fi whenever you're connected.