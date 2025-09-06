This Charming Seattle Suburb Tucked In The Cascade Foothills Is A Lakeside Escape With Scenic Trails

Seattle, Washington, one of the best urban paddling destinations in the country, is home to Lake Union and other major bodies of water. However, the Emerald City's metropolitan area has additional lakeside escapes that are a little more off the beaten path. Enter Maple Valley, a suburb tucked in the Cascade foothills, about a 35 minute drive away from downtown Seattle. There's no shortage of natural beauty in this small, peaceful, city, previously named one of Washington's safest cities and one of the most affordable places to retire in the country. For decades, Maple Valley's Lake Wilderness and its eponymous park has been drawing visitors to the area. This 117-acre site features scenic trails that await your exploration.

At Lake Wilderness Park, you can hike a segment of the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail. This paved path was once a railroad route that connected Maple Valley to nearby Renton. Now, nature enthusiasts can enjoy the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail's verdant landscapes and waterfront views. Cyclists are allowed on the path; for your safety, make sure to watch for riders. As suggested by AllTrails, you can begin your hike near the Maple Valley Historical Society Museum, located adjacent to Lake Wilderness Park. From here, you can take the trail all the way down near Four Corner Square, a shopping center that's around 2 miles away, and back.

Keep in mind that the trail does continue beyond this. Thus, it's up to you on how much of it you want to traverse. If you prefer to stay within Lake Wilderness Park, explore the 42-acre Lake Wilderness Arboretum, its walking paths, and gardens. This includes the Tribal Life Trail, showcasing flora significant to Washington's indigenous populations.