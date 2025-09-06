This Charming Seattle Suburb Tucked In The Cascade Foothills Is A Lakeside Escape With Scenic Trails
Seattle, Washington, one of the best urban paddling destinations in the country, is home to Lake Union and other major bodies of water. However, the Emerald City's metropolitan area has additional lakeside escapes that are a little more off the beaten path. Enter Maple Valley, a suburb tucked in the Cascade foothills, about a 35 minute drive away from downtown Seattle. There's no shortage of natural beauty in this small, peaceful, city, previously named one of Washington's safest cities and one of the most affordable places to retire in the country. For decades, Maple Valley's Lake Wilderness and its eponymous park has been drawing visitors to the area. This 117-acre site features scenic trails that await your exploration.
At Lake Wilderness Park, you can hike a segment of the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail. This paved path was once a railroad route that connected Maple Valley to nearby Renton. Now, nature enthusiasts can enjoy the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail's verdant landscapes and waterfront views. Cyclists are allowed on the path; for your safety, make sure to watch for riders. As suggested by AllTrails, you can begin your hike near the Maple Valley Historical Society Museum, located adjacent to Lake Wilderness Park. From here, you can take the trail all the way down near Four Corner Square, a shopping center that's around 2 miles away, and back.
Keep in mind that the trail does continue beyond this. Thus, it's up to you on how much of it you want to traverse. If you prefer to stay within Lake Wilderness Park, explore the 42-acre Lake Wilderness Arboretum, its walking paths, and gardens. This includes the Tribal Life Trail, showcasing flora significant to Washington's indigenous populations.
Discover Maple Valley's whimsical Gnome Trail
In addition to hiking Lake Wilderness Park's trails, visitors can swim in this idyllic body of water, and take advantage of amenities like pickleball courts, a boat launch, and more. Lake Wilderness Park and its free arboretum are open year-round and are pet-friendly. Parking is available. While this is arguably Maple Valley's most popular green space, there is another place in the city that is just as magical or perhaps even more so. The Legacy Site is located a few minutes away from Lake Wilderness Park and is where you'll discover the Gnome Trail.
This easy hike will lead you through a forest adorned with gnome figurines that have been carefully placed in trees, logs, and on the dirt path. Both kids and adults will have a blast viewing and searching for these ornamental mythological creatures in the woods. "Absolutely recommend to anyone looking for a delightful and whimsical outdoor adventure," wrote a user on Google. Several other reviewers mention that you can bring a gnome of your own to add to the collection. The 0.7-mile Gnome Trail will not take you long to complete and is suitable for young children.
The Legacy Site has a number of other trails to check out including Legacy Loop. In fact, you can take Legacy Loop to Blue Cougar, which then connects to the Green to Cedar Rivers Trail. Eager hikers can then proceed to make the trek to Lake Wilderness. Note that there are bathrooms and parking at the Legacy Site. From May to October, the Legacy Site hosts the Maple Valley Farmers Market each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. So, why not hit the trails and do some shopping?
Where can hungry hikers grab a bite to eat in Maple Valley?
The Maple Valley Farmers Market offers locally baked goods, candy, art, and food vendors. If you are unable to make it to this event but find yourself hungry after an outdoor adventure in Maple Valley, there are a number of eateries nearby that will be sure to satisfy the appetites of hikers. Alaska N Dumplings is a casual Eastern European spot at Four Corner Square where you can dine on, you guessed it, dumplings. Fillings vary, ranging from chicken to potato and cheese, in your style of choice such as buffalo or sweet and spicy. There are other dishes on the menu like beef stroganoff and borscht. Rated 4.6 stars on Google, a reviewer described Alaska N Dumplings as, "Some of the best Russian food I've had in the Seattle area."
Craving American fare like a burger or sandwich with a beer? Head to Crockett's Public House. The restaurant is part of a small chain with two other locations in Washington, including in Puyallup, seen on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." Both Alaska N Dumplings and Crockett's Public House are open daily for lunch and dinner. Likewise, these establishments are only a few minutes away from Lake Wilderness Park and the Legacy Site.
Maple Valley is located 30 minutes away from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) making it convenient to get to. That said, there are a few listings on Airbnb for homes on Lake Wilderness and Pipe Lake, another body of water in Maple Valley situated within a residential area. A five night stay can easily cost more than $900. For more lakeside adventures near Seattle read about Road End Beach, a beautiful, uncrowded, stretch of scenic coast and Kirkland, the city full of waterfront parks, artsy vibes, and wine bars.