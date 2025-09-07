New York's Bustling River Valley Is A Charming Fall Destination With Leafy Landscapes And Harvest Treats

New York's beautiful Hudson Valley is known for many things, but it has become synonymous with fall foliage, making it a prime destination for leaf peeping. A sprawling region with 10 counties lining both sides of the Hudson River, it is rich in history, agritourism, and small-town charm. In fact, some of New York's most beautiful, overlooked small towns are in the Hudson Valley. If you're interested in planning a visit, fall is an excellent time to go, although you may find that the hardest part is deciding exactly where to go. If your goal is to take in the changing colors of the leaves, you really can't go wrong in any county.

You could opt for a fall foliage cruise up the Hudson River, or plan your trip around fall festivals. You can also build your itinerary around food and drink, as the valley is a hub for farm-to-table dining. In the fall, apple cider donuts are a must. Apple farms cover the expanse of the valley, and many make their own cider donuts, so sampling all of them is an easy way to support local farmers. In the same vein, apple picking and pumpkin picking are also popular fall traditions, especially charming against the backdrop of colorful leaves.

To get to the Hudson Valley, New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) is in Orange County, in the heart of the valley, making it a great central option. Alternatively, you could fly into Albany International Airport (ALB) or drive up easily from Manhattan. For those without a car, the Metro-North Railroad is a popular option for day trips or weekend escapes.