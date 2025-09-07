New York's Bustling River Valley Is A Charming Fall Destination With Leafy Landscapes And Harvest Treats
New York's beautiful Hudson Valley is known for many things, but it has become synonymous with fall foliage, making it a prime destination for leaf peeping. A sprawling region with 10 counties lining both sides of the Hudson River, it is rich in history, agritourism, and small-town charm. In fact, some of New York's most beautiful, overlooked small towns are in the Hudson Valley. If you're interested in planning a visit, fall is an excellent time to go, although you may find that the hardest part is deciding exactly where to go. If your goal is to take in the changing colors of the leaves, you really can't go wrong in any county.
You could opt for a fall foliage cruise up the Hudson River, or plan your trip around fall festivals. You can also build your itinerary around food and drink, as the valley is a hub for farm-to-table dining. In the fall, apple cider donuts are a must. Apple farms cover the expanse of the valley, and many make their own cider donuts, so sampling all of them is an easy way to support local farmers. In the same vein, apple picking and pumpkin picking are also popular fall traditions, especially charming against the backdrop of colorful leaves.
To get to the Hudson Valley, New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) is in Orange County, in the heart of the valley, making it a great central option. Alternatively, you could fly into Albany International Airport (ALB) or drive up easily from Manhattan. For those without a car, the Metro-North Railroad is a popular option for day trips or weekend escapes.
Halloween in the Hudson Valley
In the early 1900s, Albany hosted a massive All-Hallow E'en Carnival that drew tens of thousands of visitors. Enchanted by the festivities, the event was an immediate hit — until it wasn't. After just two years, the carnival met its untimely demise as crowds grew too large and unruly. More than a century later, Albany decided to revive the celebration, and today, the city transforms into a spooky wonderland with events spread out throughout October, making it a Halloween lover's dream. At Albany's modern All-Hallow E'en Festival, visitors can enjoy eerie candlelight concerts, boat parties on the Hudson River, art walks, haunted tours, and more.
No Halloween trip to the Hudson Valley is complete without a visit to Sleepy Hollow, the village that inspired Washington Irving's classic, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The town comes alive with a range of spooky events, with the most unique and creepy, being a lantern-led nighttime cemetery tour. The two-hour walk winds through the 90-acre grounds, sharing the history of the nearly 200-year-old resting place and its notable tombs. For something darker, the Murder and Mayhem tour recounts grisly local murders and other grim tales as you wander the cemetery in the dark.
Thrill-seeking adults can head to Ulster County for the popular Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions. The experience includes hayrides, walking trails, haunted houses, and mazes, each carefully designed with detailed backstories to maximize the scare factor. On select days, the venue also offers toned-down children's programming, swapping gore and terror for some wholesome and family-friendly fun.
Fun fall activities to keep on your radar
Aside from Halloween festivities, the Hudson Valley is a prime spot to get into the fall spirit, thanks to its fall foliage and harvest events. The annual Autumn Affair takes over the town of Windham over Columbus Day weekend in mid-October. For more than 30 years, this underrated town has come alive during the festival, with over 50 vendors offering a wide range of goods, food, and drinks. The family-friendly event also features hay wagon rides, axe-throwing competitions, and chainsaw-carving demonstrations.
Bavaria comes to Hunter Mountain during the fall with its Oktoberfest celebration. In addition to the obligatory beer steins, bratwurst, and pretzels, the event also features live music, arts and crafts for children, and activities such as wall climbing.
One of the best day trips from New York is Cold Spring, a charming walkable village with riverfront stores and cafes. Just over an hour from Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal by train, it's the ideal fall getaway. In fact, taking the Metro-North Railroad is often the better option in autumn, when parking can be scarce. Cold Spring's Main Street is especially picturesque in fall, lined with antique stores and modern shops that nod to the past, such as the Cold Spring General Store or Cold Spring Apothecary. Nearby Poughquag is home to Barton Orchards, a three-generation family-owned orchard. Visitors can go apple picking and enjoy many of its fall offerings, like the haunted house, corn maze, mega slide, and hayrides. The property also features a tap room, farm stand, and petting zoo.