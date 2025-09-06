The Secret Spot On The Hudson River Where You Can Kayak For Free With Stunning New York City Skyline Views

While the Skylift at Rockefeller Center is one heart-pounding way to get expansive views of New York, there's a secret spot along the Hudson River that offers beautiful New York City skyline vistas without the price tag, and without having to travel 900 feet above Manhattan. Instead of enjoying the skyline from a birds-eye view, you can bask in the city's ocean of lights and imposing skyscrapers from a kayak on the Hudson at the Downtown Boathouse at Pier 26.

At Pier 26, you can discover the sights of New York City in a unique and budget-friendly way. After all, New York is a notoriously pricey destination. In fact, at the time of writing, it's the second most expensive city in the world. Given its usual high price tags, visitors who want to navigate New York City on a budget will be happy to know that a kayaking adventure at the Downtown Boathouse won't cost you a dime.

The Downtown Boathouse at Pier 26 in Tribeca was founded in 1994 with the purpose of bringing safe use of the New York City harbor to the public, free of charge. Aside from being the world's biggest free kayaking program, the Downtown Boathouse is also a non-profit organization that is operated solely by volunteers. This kayaking experience offers locals and visitors alike the opportunity to see first-hand the efforts of the ongoing cleanup of the Hudson River. On the water, you get to experience unmatched views of the world-famous New York City skyline as you admire the Statue of Liberty, the One World Trade Center, and so much more.