One Of The Best Short Hikes In California Is A Slot Canyon Loop In The Mojave Desert
California's bounty of public lands provides the Golden State with many of the nation's best hikes. Without ever leaving the state, you can explore mighty coastal redwood trees, challenge yourself in the epic High Sierras, or experience Pacific coastal serenity at Big Sur. However, one of California's best hikes lies within its least inviting region. On paper, the Rings Loop doesn't look too formidable, with less than two miles in length and mostly flat terrain. What's challenging, though, is the trail's climate, smack-dab in the middle of California's vast Mojave National Preserve, a 1.6 million-acre protected area within the larger Mojave Desert. With volcanic formations, stunning canyons, and lush forests of the iconic Joshua Tree, the Mojave National Preserve boasts many of the Mojave Desert's top natural wonders, like the volcanic Marble Mountains and their popular fossil-hunting sites, and the majestic, wind-carved "singing" Kelso Dunes.
The Rings Loop's short length makes it the perfect introduction to the Mojave National Preserve's forboding, yet strangely beautiful, environment. The trail's centerpiece is the eye-catching Hole-in-the-Wall formation, a complex of volcanic rock pinnacles with distinctive "holes" somewhat akin to Swiss cheese. The trail also features narrow slot canyons and the haunting Banshee Canyon. Not only does Banshee Canyon feature some truly bizarre — and perhaps unnerving — rock formations, but it is also known to make a banshee-like wail when the wind blows through it. All of these distinctive geological features are the parting gifts of ancient volcanoes that erupted millions of years ago, although (fortunately) these volcanoes are long since extinct. And not every wonder along the Rings Trail was created by nature. The trail, like many other areas of Mojave National Preserve, has some well-preserved Native American petroglyphs still visible on the surrounding rocks.
Sample California's fearsome Mojave Desert on this short yet scenic loop
The entire Rings Loop route is only around 1.4 miles long, with a mere 131 feet of elevation gain. However, while most of the hike covers flat terrain, the exit from Banshee Canyon does involve an extremely steep climb up a rock wall. Fortunately, the NPS has installed well-placed metal rings to assist with the climb (in fact, it was from these rings that the Ring Trail got its name). Still, would-be hikers should keep this in mind before making the trip, lest they find themselves facing an unwanted rock climb on what they thought would be an easy hike on foot. Barring falls, the biggest hazard on the hike will likely be the heat. Temperatures of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit are common in the summer, and heat-related illness can hit even on short hikes. Before attempting the Rings Loop, or any hike in Mojave National Preserve, make sure you have sufficient hydration and can recognize the early warning signs of heat stroke.
Conveniently, the Rings Loop Trail is close to the park's Hole-in-the-Wall Campground, which contains 35 campsites suitable for both tents and RVs, plus two walk-in sites. Even if Hole-in-the-Wall Campground is full, the Mojave National Preserve has other developed campgrounds at Mid Hills and Black Canyon, plus the option for roadside or backcountry camping. On the other hand, if you'd prefer your overnight lodging to be as different from the rugged trail as possible, Mojave National Preserve is a mere one-hour drive from Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport. So you can indulge in the opulence of top Vegas hotels (and maybe even see a piece of the Titanic at the Luxor) and hike the wild Rings Trail all in a single day!