One Of The Best Short Hikes In California Is A Slot Canyon Loop In The Mojave Desert

California's bounty of public lands provides the Golden State with many of the nation's best hikes. Without ever leaving the state, you can explore mighty coastal redwood trees, challenge yourself in the epic High Sierras, or experience Pacific coastal serenity at Big Sur. However, one of California's best hikes lies within its least inviting region. On paper, the Rings Loop doesn't look too formidable, with less than two miles in length and mostly flat terrain. What's challenging, though, is the trail's climate, smack-dab in the middle of California's vast Mojave National Preserve, a 1.6 million-acre protected area within the larger Mojave Desert. With volcanic formations, stunning canyons, and lush forests of the iconic Joshua Tree, the Mojave National Preserve boasts many of the Mojave Desert's top natural wonders, like the volcanic Marble Mountains and their popular fossil-hunting sites, and the majestic, wind-carved "singing" Kelso Dunes.

The Rings Loop's short length makes it the perfect introduction to the Mojave National Preserve's forboding, yet strangely beautiful, environment. The trail's centerpiece is the eye-catching Hole-in-the-Wall formation, a complex of volcanic rock pinnacles with distinctive "holes" somewhat akin to Swiss cheese. The trail also features narrow slot canyons and the haunting Banshee Canyon. Not only does Banshee Canyon feature some truly bizarre — and perhaps unnerving — rock formations, but it is also known to make a banshee-like wail when the wind blows through it. All of these distinctive geological features are the parting gifts of ancient volcanoes that erupted millions of years ago, although (fortunately) these volcanoes are long since extinct. And not every wonder along the Rings Trail was created by nature. The trail, like many other areas of Mojave National Preserve, has some well-preserved Native American petroglyphs still visible on the surrounding rocks.