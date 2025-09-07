Never Worry About Exceeding Weight Limits Again With This Clever Carry-On Luggage For Chronic Overpackers

Have you ever had to pay for excess luggage when traveling? You're not alone. According to reports, airlines make around $30 billion a year in baggage fees, including charges they levy from serial overpackers who struggle to keep their bags under weight limits. There are numerous hacks and tips out there for avoiding overweight luggage. You can opt for one game-changing packing method that ensures you have what you need without overfilling your luggage, or you could learn why travelers should avoid packing shoes in luggage entirely. However, if you know all the tricks and still struggle with weight, it might be your luggage — not your process — that needs adapting.

The Béis Carry-On Roller suitcase has quickly earned a reputation for being the overpacker's best friend. It's been used by savvy travelers and jet-setting celebrities alike, such as Jessica Alba and Hailey Bieber. For anyone who relies solely on carry-on luggage for their trips, this suitcase may be your match. One of its best features is the weight indicator built into the handle, which makes it super easy to check whether your carry-on is below your airline's weight threshold before you leave home. No longer will you have to experience the all-consuming anxiety of getting to the airport and realizing your luggage is overweight.

The suitcase's dimensions are also carry-on friendly, fitting into the common limits enforced by most American airlines. Despite its compact size, it has a total capacity of 61 liters and 2 inches of expandable storage, making it invaluable for anyone who has a habit of packing too much or loves stocking up on souvenirs when abroad. Unfortunately, you may need to be careful what you pack, as the suitcase's empty weight is already 8.36 pounds.