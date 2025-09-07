A Historic City In Oklahoma Boasts Old-School Western Charm, Outdoor Recreation, And A Local Winery
Get your cowboy boots on, because this old-school western city is calling. Just over 10 miles north of Duncan and 70 miles from Oklahoma City, Marlow first sprung up in the mid-1800s as part of the infamous Wild West — and to this day, people talk of its fascinating outlaw history.
The town takes its name from the Marlow family. Back in the days of stampeding there lived five Marlow brothers who, after one was accused of killing a local sheriff, successfully fought off a vigilante mob that was trying to lynch them — while the brothers were apparently un-armed and shackled to each other. This real-life western epic was later adapted into a John Wayne film called "The Sons of Katie Elder" in 1965. The brothers apparently hid from the law in a cave on Wildhorse Creek, which you can visit in Marlow's Redbud Park. You can learn more about local outlaw history at the Marlow Area Museum.
People looking to spend the night in Marlow can book a room at the Century Motel or try one of the more numerous accommodation options in Duncan. Your other choices include parking an RV at Country RV Park of Marlow, located 3 miles from town, or camping at LH Campground, which is about 7 miles away and has good fishing at Lake Humphreys. While you're in town, consider taking a 30-mile drive to visit Chickasha, Oklahoma's underrated city with unique festivals.
Outdoor recreation in Marlow
Western charm is abundant in Rosebud Park, a 10-block-long outdoor recreation area that, alongside regular park attractions like picnic spots, horseshoe pits, and a splash pad, has a monument telling the story of the Marlow Brothers, a historic Catholic church built in 1904, a half-mile scenic trail, and a bunch of placards detailing the city's rich history. Little outlaws can keep themselves entertained at the Hideout, a 13,000-square-foot Wild West-themed play area.
If you want to live the ultimate cowperson fantasy, take a horse-riding lesson or gallop along a few tracks at LNJ Ranch. Animal lovers can also book a wholesome visit to DT Ranch, a rescue and rehabilitation centre that looks after an array of furry creatures including donkeys, goats, and miniature cows. Tours of the ranch must be arranged in advance, and they have chickens for sale if you live in the area and would like to raise some fowl. Those wanting to soak up some more of the outdoors should pay a visit to Oklahoma's oldest national park area, Chickasaw National Recreation Area, located a little over an hour's drive away.
Wine, food, and shopping in Marlow
After all that history and equestrian antics, why not finish the day by checking out some local antique shops and enjoying a glass of red, white, or peach at the local winery. Marlow Mercantile is a unique two-story store where you can find vintage hats, furniture, knick-knacks, and handmade items, and Hustlin' Honeys and the Shop 20 Hive is a colorful boutique praised for its friendly staff that sells clothing, handbags, candles, treats, and more.
Fancy a glass of handcrafted Oklahoman wine? Cotton Blossom Winery is a family-friendly establishment run by Ryan and Meagan Bell, who specialize in small batches of unique flavors. The winery is open Thursday to Sunday, when you can pop in for an affordable wine tasting and enjoy a selection of 24 varietals plus seasonal offerings, including sweet, dry, seasonal options, and wine slushies in the upstairs lounge. If all this leaves you with a taste for Oklahoman wine, pay a visit to Oklahoma's wine and grape capital.
If you want to soak up that wine (or maybe drink some more) then try out Giuseppe's Italian Dining, a well-rated family-run Italian eatery situated in a historic former state bank building. And if you want something more quintessentially American, Wright's Family Diner is there to meet your waffle needs.