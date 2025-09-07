A Historic City In Oklahoma Boasts Old-School Western Charm, Outdoor Recreation, And A Local Winery

Get your cowboy boots on, because this old-school western city is calling. Just over 10 miles north of Duncan and 70 miles from Oklahoma City, Marlow first sprung up in the mid-1800s as part of the infamous Wild West — and to this day, people talk of its fascinating outlaw history.

The town takes its name from the Marlow family. Back in the days of stampeding there lived five Marlow brothers who, after one was accused of killing a local sheriff, successfully fought off a vigilante mob that was trying to lynch them — while the brothers were apparently un-armed and shackled to each other. This real-life western epic was later adapted into a John Wayne film called "The Sons of Katie Elder" in 1965. The brothers apparently hid from the law in a cave on Wildhorse Creek, which you can visit in Marlow's Redbud Park. You can learn more about local outlaw history at the Marlow Area Museum.

People looking to spend the night in Marlow can book a room at the Century Motel or try one of the more numerous accommodation options in Duncan. Your other choices include parking an RV at Country RV Park of Marlow, located 3 miles from town, or camping at LH Campground, which is about 7 miles away and has good fishing at Lake Humphreys. While you're in town, consider taking a 30-mile drive to visit Chickasha, Oklahoma's underrated city with unique festivals.