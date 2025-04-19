Oklahoma's 'Winery And Grape Capital' Is A Humble Quirky Gem Hidden Along Historic Route 66

Stretching from Chicago all the way to the Santa Monica Pier, Route 66 is one of the most stunning and storied routes for a U.S. road trip. Passing through eight states and covering over 2,400 miles, the iconic route is packed with underrated hidden gem stops, from oversized roadside attractions like the kitschy Muffler Men to frozen-in-time towns lined with retro motels and neon signs.

Boasting more drivable portions of the historic route than any other state, Oklahoma is home to some of the best Route 66 attractions. Tucked into a tapestry of picturesque pastures adorned with windmills and serene stretches of two-lane highway, sleepy Oklahoma towns on Route 66 like Chelsea are the most charming. Situated about halfway between Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Stroud is one such town. Not only is it brimming with history and Route 66 landmarks, but it's also named the state's "Winery and Grape Capital" by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, offering plenty of places to stop and sip. Whether you're tackling the route in its entirety or just exploring the Oklahoma portion, Stroud is a must-stop destination on Route 66.