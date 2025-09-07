Situated Between Tampa And Ft. Myers Is A Laid-Back Community With Fun Festivals And Mingling Manatees

The Sunshine State's Tampa Bay draws crowds, but most to the glamor and ritz of the bay's western shoreline. But, on the east side sits a lesser-known community near the pristine and secluded waters of the Little Manatee River. It's a community of friendly locals with an attitude as laid-back as the docile manatees that float there. Welcome to Ruskin, Florida.

Ruskin is around 1 hour and 45 minutes north of Fort Myers by car and just over 30 minutes south of Tampa. Nearby are many popular, tourist-magnet Floridian beaches, but Ruskin offers a more small-town atmosphere adjacent to beautiful Tampa Bay with natural shorelines, multiple marinas, and boat rentals for exploring the bay and beyond.

Ruskin is roughly a 45-minute drive from Tampa International Airport, which will take you through the city and around the bay. Once there, you'll find plenty of comfortable budget hotels inland, or you can opt for a nautical-inspired stay at Pirates Pointe Fishing Resort, which celebrates the area's fishing opportunities with boat charters available right from the hotel. It's incredibly well-rated with a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor. If you'd rather be closer to nature, pitch a tent at the E.G. Simmons Park & Campground, 3 miles north of central Ruskin. The campsite is surrounded by mangroves that teem with wildlife, and visitors say manatees can swim right up to your campsite to say hello. One visitor to the area told Fox 13 Tampa Bay, "This enchanting spot is truly manatee paradise, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have experienced countless encounters with these gentle giants."