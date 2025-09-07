This Sunny European Country Is The Best Place To Retire Abroad In 2025
Anyone who vacations in Spain will always remember their first visit. It's easy to see why, as Spain is the second most popular tourist destination in the world (via Spain Convention Bureau). From mouthwatering tapas to iconic landmarks and a lively cultural scene, it's no wonder people keep chasing that unforgettable feeling year after year. In fact, many people have made Spain their home later in life, drawn by its exceptional quality of life and enviable climate.
It's not only Americans who yearn to feel like they're on vacation every day, but the British, too! According to a study performed by the International Financial Consulting firm, Hoxton Wealth, Spain was named the most attractive destination to retire for U.K. Nationals in 2025. Aside from climate and lifestyle, the data was based on topics like cost of living, taxation and estate planning, healthcare quality and access, and much more.
In Spain, the hustle and bustle culture seen in metropolises around the U.S. and the U.K. takes a back seat. Spain's culture is all about drinking a leisurely morning café con leche, exploring charming historic towns, or strolling along golden beaches at sunset. All of this, coupled with vibrant festivals, welcoming communities, and a slower, more relaxed pace, it's no surprise that retirees from across the globe are making Spain their forever home.
Why Spain is ideal for retirees
Spain's low cost of living, fabulous food, and sparkling beaches are a few reasons why the country has been a top choice for retirees seeking a better quality of life — and, there's more to offer than just Barcelona and Madrid. People can stay in underrated cities with culinary charm and artistic legacies, or live in quaint, coastal towns that offer breathtaking beaches.
Beyond lifestyle, healthcare is another major draw; Spain's system is consistently ranked among the best in Europe, with high-quality services accessible to both natives and immigrants. Hoxton Wealth's report shows that their healthcare system has high standards and is especially attractive for pensioners. However, the highest categories ranked in the Hoxton Wealth data point toward travel connectivity as well as climate and lifestyle, scoring 10/10 in these categories.
The local and immigrant communities truly are unrivaled. The country is well-connected socially, ensuring connections are easy to make. There is always something to do for all ages, including festivals, markets, and local traditions. For those looking to enjoy the golden years in comfort, culture, and sunshine, Spain isn't just a destination; it's the perfect place to call home.