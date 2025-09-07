Arkansas' Lively College Town Is An Underrated Escape With Vintage Finds, Southern Flavors, And Fishing

The Arkansas Delta stretches across the southeast corner of the state, dotted with 15 counties that feel suspended somewhere between past and present. This is where you'll find the melodious trail that will take you into the heartland of American music, among many other unique destinations. However, it's also where Arkansas' small college towns like Monticello have been perfecting their own brand of Southern charm for over a century.

Monticello is about an hour's drive from Pine Bluff, but it also has its own tiny municipal airport — Ellis Field (KLLQ) — only 2 miles from its central business district, so slipping into its orbit can be easy depending on where you're coming from. The whole place feels devastatingly easy to romanticize, carrying that distinct feel of a Polaroid that never quite faded. One can almost imagine living inside a sepia-toned photograph in Monticello, although the University of Arkansas, anchoring the town, gives it a refreshingly youthful energy.

Give in to that lull — Monticello wants you to. Spend your morning at Market in the Park, where you can browse through vintage finds and fresh produce that local growers and makers set out. Follow that with a soul food lunch that's nourishment for the soul in every sense of the word, and if the day stretches on, all the better. There's a lake just outside town where anglers swear the bass are worth the trip, but you don't need to cast a line to feel the ease of it.