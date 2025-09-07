Carmel-By-The-Sea's Viral Donut Shop Has Tourists And Locals Lining Up And Down The Block To Try Wild Flavors
Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, is a somewhat overlooked town that's nevertheless a great vacation destination. It is home to numerous pristine beaches, historic sites, and boutiques, and is arguably one of the best under-the-radar spots on the West Coast for those in the know.
As a homophone of "caramel" — in some accents, at least — Carmel is also one of those places whose name alone is liable to get your sweet tooth going. Thankfully, Dutch Door Donuts has been offering the seaside village an array of show-stopping glazed snacks since 2021. Before that, there hadn't been a donut shop in town for 50 years, according to Edible Monterey Bay. But Carmel is now firmly on the map as a place for lovers of this dessert to come and get their hands on some of the finest sweet treats on the West Coast.
In fact, Dutch Door Donuts has a huge online following and has become so popular that there are often lines of tourists and locals stretching up and down the block. While many of those in line will likely be visitors looking to get their first bite of the now-famous donuts, a significant number could be returning customers who are looking to sample something different in the great range of flavors the shop has to offer.
Delicious donuts in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California
So what's so special about Dutch Door Donuts? To begin with, each item is made right in front of the customer who has ordered it. They are rolled by hand in full view, meaning that you can guarantee their freshness — as well as build up anticipation as you see your snack start to take shape. Then comes the moment that gets donut fans' mouths watering: Once fried, the bespoke donuts are then hand-glazed and topped with your chosen flavorings.
In addition to classic vanilla glaze, cinnamon sugar, and chocolate, there are also limited-time wilder flavors that are the real highlight. In the past, there have been options such as the mojito donut, espresso martini, or maple & bacon. The shop is also home to the New Orleans delicacy, the beignet, which is well worth ordering for a little extra on the side. Paired with one of their delicious teas or coffees — and enjoyed in the store's clean, modern interior — Dutch Door Donuts are well worth seeking out for a quick stop-off while enjoying Carmel-By-The-Sea.
