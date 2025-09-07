Carmel-By-The-Sea's Viral Donut Shop Has Tourists And Locals Lining Up And Down The Block To Try Wild Flavors

Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, is a somewhat overlooked town that's nevertheless a great vacation destination. It is home to numerous pristine beaches, historic sites, and boutiques, and is arguably one of the best under-the-radar spots on the West Coast for those in the know.

As a homophone of "caramel" — in some accents, at least — Carmel is also one of those places whose name alone is liable to get your sweet tooth going. Thankfully, Dutch Door Donuts has been offering the seaside village an array of show-stopping glazed snacks since 2021. Before that, there hadn't been a donut shop in town for 50 years, according to Edible Monterey Bay. But Carmel is now firmly on the map as a place for lovers of this dessert to come and get their hands on some of the finest sweet treats on the West Coast.

In fact, Dutch Door Donuts has a huge online following and has become so popular that there are often lines of tourists and locals stretching up and down the block. While many of those in line will likely be visitors looking to get their first bite of the now-famous donuts, a significant number could be returning customers who are looking to sample something different in the great range of flavors the shop has to offer.