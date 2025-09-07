One Of Alaska's Most Spectacular Hidden Gems Is A Jaw-Dropping Ice Cave Near Juneau
Juneau, the capital of the Last Frontier, serves as a gateway to some of Alaska's most spectacular hidden gems, including the ice caves in the Mendenhall Glacier. Formed about 3,000 years ago during the Little Ice Age, this massive 13-mile-long glacier has drawn in hundreds of thousands of travelers every year. Many visitors choose to observe the glacier from the visitor center or hike the trails that are part of the massive 17 million-acre Tongass National Forest, an area that also encompasses the Misty Fjords National Monument, home to majestic mountain fjords and rainforests.
Located just 12 miles outside of Juneau, the Mendenhall Glacier has a series of surreal, jaw-dropping ice caves with bright blue sculpted walls that wind around clear streams and ancient boulders. For years, these ice caves have drawn in experienced adventurers looking to explore the inside of a glacier, encountering an otherworldly landscape.
Unfortunately, this glacier — which used to cover all of Mendenhall Lake — has been receding at a rapid rate due to climate change. As the world's temperature increases, Mendenhall Glacier is retreating. The glacier has receded 1.75 miles since 1929, and the rapid melting has caused the collapse and destruction of the ice caves, which are currently inaccessible to visitors. Experts believe that by 2050, the glacier itself won't be visible from the Mendenhall Visitor Center.
How the Mendenhall Ice Caves formed
Glacial ice caves are fickle, constantly transforming and reforming regardless of climate change. This is what makes them so thrilling to visit. This also means that while the caves aren't currently accessible, they may be at some point in the future as the glacier continues to evolve. Ice caves are shaped by a mixture of wind, water, and temperature, meaning that they melt and reshape every year.
Don't let the word "ice" fool you; glacial ice is unique because it's made entirely of densely compressed ice mixed with sediment like rocks and soil. When it melts, it reveals these solid elements that were once caught in its path. This is why the Mendenhall Ice Caves are filled with piles of rocks, some of which are half encased in ice. It's this intense compression that gives these caves (and glaciers in general) their nearly blinding blue color, as they absorb all of the colors of the spectrum except blue. This is just another reason why the Mendenhall Glacier is one of Alaska's many awe-inspiring destinations.
Getting to the Mendenhall Ice Caves
If the caves do open again, it's recommended that you visit them with a guide, as reaching the inside of the glacier is difficult and has led to a number of rescue operations. Due to the changing landscape, it's important to go with someone who can navigate the area, and generally, this full-day adventure is recommended only for experienced hikers. In the past, you could access the caves either by kayaking for about an hour across the lake (or walking over it in the winter) and then doing a moderately difficult mile-long hike into the glacier. It was also possible to access them over land via a 6-mile hike each way on the West Glacier Trail.
The trail doesn't lead to the caves themselves, so reaching them requires making your way across a mostly unmarked path that is often slippery and has rock scrambles. All of this to say that getting to the Mendenhall Ice Caves is not for the faint of heart or beginner hikers. Companies like Above & Beyond Alaska and Liquid Alaska Tours both have 5.0 ratings on Tripadvisor and can offer guided treks to the ice caves, depending on their accessibility.
Regardless of the status of the ice caves, the Mendenhall Glacier is a must-see for anyone embarking on an Alaskan adventure. Juneau is only accessible by air or water, so be sure to research the best Alaskan cruise for you and ensure it includes a stop here, or check out the daily flights to Juneau serviced by Alaska Airlines and other companies.