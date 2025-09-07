One Of Alaska's Most Spectacular Hidden Gems Is A Jaw-Dropping Ice Cave Near Juneau

Juneau, the capital of the Last Frontier, serves as a gateway to some of Alaska's most spectacular hidden gems, including the ice caves in the Mendenhall Glacier. Formed about 3,000 years ago during the Little Ice Age, this massive 13-mile-long glacier has drawn in hundreds of thousands of travelers every year. Many visitors choose to observe the glacier from the visitor center or hike the trails that are part of the massive 17 million-acre Tongass National Forest, an area that also encompasses the Misty Fjords National Monument, home to majestic mountain fjords and rainforests.

Located just 12 miles outside of Juneau, the Mendenhall Glacier has a series of surreal, jaw-dropping ice caves with bright blue sculpted walls that wind around clear streams and ancient boulders. For years, these ice caves have drawn in experienced adventurers looking to explore the inside of a glacier, encountering an otherworldly landscape.

Unfortunately, this glacier — which used to cover all of Mendenhall Lake — has been receding at a rapid rate due to climate change. As the world's temperature increases, Mendenhall Glacier is retreating. The glacier has receded 1.75 miles since 1929, and the rapid melting has caused the collapse and destruction of the ice caves, which are currently inaccessible to visitors. Experts believe that by 2050, the glacier itself won't be visible from the Mendenhall Visitor Center.