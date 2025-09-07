This Overlooked Blue Ridge County Has Whitewater Rafting, North Carolina Antiquing, And Appalachian History
When you think of the Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina is probably the first state that comes to mind — and for good reason. Hidden within the forested peaks is Lake Lure, one of the South's most romantic getaways. More than that, the Blue Ridge Mountains also hide one of America's most underrated wine regions. And while a destination like Asheville might be home to one of the most overpriced tourist traps in the world, there are plenty of more affordable and enjoyable experiences over in Clay County — another underrated North Carolina region.
Situated in the westernmost portion of the state along the Georgia border, this rural expanse of sloping hills and enchanting lakes is a haven for outdoor thrills and historic sightseeing. The county seat is Hayesville, established in the 1860s on the site of Quanassee, a former Cherokee town. Boasting a historic town square brimming with quaint boutiques, flea markets, and antique stores, you could spend all day browsing for unique collectibles and fun memorabilia found nowhere else. If thrifting isn't your vibe, Hayesville is also dotted with a handful of historic sites and cultural attractions where you can learn all about the pioneers of old Appalachia, not to mention the native Cherokee communities.
No more than 10 minutes away from Hayesville is the picturesque Chatuge Lake, a great place to hit the water on a boat and go picnicking on the shore. Alternatively, head out further into the greater Clay County area to find serene walking trails through spellbinding woodlands, or get your adrenaline pumping with a whitewater rafting excursion on the Nantahala River, just east of Hayesville. Only a little over two hours by car from Atlanta, this quiet county in the North Carolina mountains should be your next stop for a memorable getaway.
Exploring the best of Clay County
To find the best one-of-a-kind treasures from your Clay County adventures, head to Hayesville's historic downtown for a bit of retail therapy. There, you'll find excellent secondhand books at the Friends of the Library Bookstore on Main Street — which previous shoppers have claimed is the best used bookstore they've ever visited — with a great selection of titles. Meanwhile, at The Shoppe on the Square around the corner, poke around the shelves for all sorts of knickknacks, from jewelry and tableware sets to home decor items. For a touch of whimsy, head to Tiger's Department Store, which boasts a porched entryway similar to one you might find in a Wild West boomtown. At one time a dry goods emporium, Tiger's stocks everything from stylish clothing to gifts. There's even an ice cream shop inside offering refreshing scoops.
After you've shopped 'til you've dropped, make time for some of Hayesville's fascinating historic sites at the Clay County Historical and Arts Museum, where you can immerse yourself in local stories from the days of yore. Make sure you head into the Old Jail Museum to see the original jail cells, where kids can lock their parents behind bars. There's even an old doctor's office, complete with displays of frightful medical instruments.
Visitors can learn more about the Cherokee heritage of Clay County at the Cherokee Homestead Exhibit, located just down the road. This open-air living museum recreates a small slice of a Cherokee village. You'll find conical thatched huts with simple furnishings, an old corn crib, and even a dugout canoe as you wander around, experiencing a small taste of the Native American way of life firsthand.
Head into the great outdoors for unforgettable adventures
When in Clay County, you'll find outdoor thrills around every corner. For an afternoon of relaxed waterfront fun, drive down to Chatuge Lake, which is so enormous it spills across the border into Georgia. A recreational area along the northern shore offers a boat ramp and picnic spots with seating and grills shaded by trees. There, you can paddle out onto the water in a kayak or paddleboard, or simply enjoy the panoramic views from the shore. If hiking is more your thing, head to the Jack Rabbit Trailhead. Located on the other side of the lake, it skirts through the scenic woodland along the shore and takes you to some excellent sandy beaches perfect for cooling off.
To splash and paddle your way along the Nantahala River, head out with the Nantahala Outdoor Center on a guided whitewater rafting excursion that's perfect for everyone, including children. Bounce over cascading rapids until you reach calmer waters where you can admire the surrounding mountain scenery. The team at Carolina Outfitters offers excellent guided excursions down the Nantahala River, plus non-guided trips and "ducky" rafting, where you get to paddle yourself atop a one-seater inflatable kayak — a guaranteed thrill for all adrenaline seekers.
At the end of an adventurous day, unwind at one of Clay County's romantic wineries. Just 14 miles east of Chatuge Lake you'll find Eagle Fork Vineyards, where you'll be surrounded by a landscape of tranquility amidst the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sit on the tasting room patio to enjoy a sip of delicious varietals accompanied by panoramic views, and enjoy small bites like grilled cheese sandwiches, salad wraps, and charcuterie boards to the tune of live music.