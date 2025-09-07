This Overlooked Blue Ridge County Has Whitewater Rafting, North Carolina Antiquing, And Appalachian History

When you think of the Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina is probably the first state that comes to mind — and for good reason. Hidden within the forested peaks is Lake Lure, one of the South's most romantic getaways. More than that, the Blue Ridge Mountains also hide one of America's most underrated wine regions. And while a destination like Asheville might be home to one of the most overpriced tourist traps in the world, there are plenty of more affordable and enjoyable experiences over in Clay County — another underrated North Carolina region.

Situated in the westernmost portion of the state along the Georgia border, this rural expanse of sloping hills and enchanting lakes is a haven for outdoor thrills and historic sightseeing. The county seat is Hayesville, established in the 1860s on the site of Quanassee, a former Cherokee town. Boasting a historic town square brimming with quaint boutiques, flea markets, and antique stores, you could spend all day browsing for unique collectibles and fun memorabilia found nowhere else. If thrifting isn't your vibe, Hayesville is also dotted with a handful of historic sites and cultural attractions where you can learn all about the pioneers of old Appalachia, not to mention the native Cherokee communities.

No more than 10 minutes away from Hayesville is the picturesque Chatuge Lake, a great place to hit the water on a boat and go picnicking on the shore. Alternatively, head out further into the greater Clay County area to find serene walking trails through spellbinding woodlands, or get your adrenaline pumping with a whitewater rafting excursion on the Nantahala River, just east of Hayesville. Only a little over two hours by car from Atlanta, this quiet county in the North Carolina mountains should be your next stop for a memorable getaway.