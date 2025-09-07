'Alaska's Best-Kept Secret On The Kenai' Is A Perfect Vacation Destination For Uncrowded Outdoor Adventures

Despite being the least visited state in the U.S., Alaska has a lot to offer outdoor enthusiasts, especially for those taking a trip to the Kenai Peninsula. Tucked-away parts of the Kenai are perfect if you're looking for something far from the tourist crowds, like the Chugach National Forest, offering diverse landscapes and endless outdoor adventures and the city of Hope, located in the upper region of the peninsula. Famed for its history during the Gold Rush era, Hope was where one of Alaska's first gold rushes began. You can learn more about Hope's role in the Gold Rush at the Hope and Sunrise Historical Society Museum.

Hope is home to fewer than 250 residents and offers a relaxing getaway that provides plenty of opportunities to experience an adventure in nature. It's located less than two hours from the larger city of Anchorage, and the city's location on the Turnagain Arm and Resurrection Creek draws in both tourists and locals alike. The creek, in particular, is a popular spot for fly fishing and trying your hand at gold panning. For hikers, there are several trails in the surrounding area to try, including the Resurrection Pass Trail.

To get here, visitors typically fly in from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, which is only a 1.5-hour drive away. The city is also a great stop on the way to Seward, as you'll be driving the scenic Seward Highway to get to the city if you're coming from Anchorage.