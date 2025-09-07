'Alaska's Best-Kept Secret On The Kenai' Is A Perfect Vacation Destination For Uncrowded Outdoor Adventures
Despite being the least visited state in the U.S., Alaska has a lot to offer outdoor enthusiasts, especially for those taking a trip to the Kenai Peninsula. Tucked-away parts of the Kenai are perfect if you're looking for something far from the tourist crowds, like the Chugach National Forest, offering diverse landscapes and endless outdoor adventures and the city of Hope, located in the upper region of the peninsula. Famed for its history during the Gold Rush era, Hope was where one of Alaska's first gold rushes began. You can learn more about Hope's role in the Gold Rush at the Hope and Sunrise Historical Society Museum.
Hope is home to fewer than 250 residents and offers a relaxing getaway that provides plenty of opportunities to experience an adventure in nature. It's located less than two hours from the larger city of Anchorage, and the city's location on the Turnagain Arm and Resurrection Creek draws in both tourists and locals alike. The creek, in particular, is a popular spot for fly fishing and trying your hand at gold panning. For hikers, there are several trails in the surrounding area to try, including the Resurrection Pass Trail.
To get here, visitors typically fly in from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, which is only a 1.5-hour drive away. The city is also a great stop on the way to Seward, as you'll be driving the scenic Seward Highway to get to the city if you're coming from Anchorage.
Head to Resurrection Creek for thrilling adventures
A trip to Hope wouldn't be complete without a visit to Resurrection Creek, which isn't difficult as the creek flows right through the city and can be seen from Main Street. Making its way from the Kenai Mountains to Turnagain Arm, Resurrection Creek is best known for pink salmon fishing. The season typically starts in late June and continues through early August, where you'll not only find salmon but also a variety of wildlife, such as bald eagles, moose, and bears. With the city's roots in gold, tourists can also try their hand at recreational gold panning on a half-mile area of the creek. Guides like Gold Rush Peck can teach you to pan for gold and more about the history of gold panning.
On land, there are some notable trails that can be found in Hope. One of these is the Resurrection Pass Trail, a popular trek to explore the Kenai Peninsula. The 38-mile trail runs through the Kenai Mountains, ending in the city of Hope at the north end of the trail. The trailhead is on mile 15 of the Hope Highway and along the Resurrection Creek Road. If you're not venturing further, there's also the Hope Point Trail. This out-and-back trail spans 2.5 miles and brings you to an elevation of 3,600 feet. The trek to the top takes about six hours to complete and will reward you with views of the Resurrection Creek Valley, Cook Inlet, Turnagain Arm, and Fire Island.
What to know before visiting Hope, Alaska
Looking for where to stay in Hope, Alaska? If you want to immerse yourself in nature, Porcupine Campground is a popular spot to hunker down. It's located near both the Gull Rock Trail and Hope Point Trail and has a view of Turnagain Arm. There are 34 campsites available, with the grounds typically open from May to September. Another option is to rent a cottage in Hope's Hideaway, complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a front porch, and three bedrooms. These can generally accommodate about five to six people. The hideaway is on mile 15.8 of the Seward Highway and just a mile from Hope's Main Street.
Because Alaska is bear country, spending time in nature might mean you'll encounter wildlife. Bears and moose can be found in Hope, which means it's important to know what to do if you see a bear. Additionally, since the creek is home to salmon, there are instances where bears are seen nearby. In this case, stop fishing, cut your line, and never feed the bears.
Visitors can't miss the Historic Hope Cafe & Seaview Bar. This spot is open from Memorial Day weekend and offers casual eats and the occasional live music on the weekends. What's unique about the cafe and bar is that it's one of the oldest surviving buildings in Alaska and was built in the 1890s.