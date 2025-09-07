The Top Affordable Vehicles For 2025 Road Trips Blend Comfort, Fuel Economy, And Space Without The Splurge

The O.G. hybrid car continues to pull the best fuel economy out of any other standard or non-plug-in-hybrid vehicle on the road today. The latest data marks it at 57 mpg in the city and 56 mpg on highways, offering incredible value for those planning truly epic (read: "long-range") journeys. The 2025 MSRP starts at $29,485, but think of how much you'll save at the pump. With an 11.3 gallon tank, you can get over 600 miles per fill-up, meaning fewer stops when you've got places to be.

The hatchback design is more spacious than you'd guess — Reddit users under an r/Prius subreddit thread titled, "The surprisingly large things that fit in a [Prius]," count a 114-inch kayak, 8-foot butcher block, full-size hand truck, washer and dryer combo, and church pew all as things that satisfy this description. The Prius can see you through a cross-country move, and it's equally handy for camping or national park road trips that require lots of gear — for one- or two-person drives, that is. But thanks to adequate rear legroom, even a shorter four-person road trip feels manageable in a Prius.

It includes a wealth of additional safety and comfort features, meaning you really are getting the best bang for your buck. The 360-degree sensor system thanks to Toyota Safety Sense technology bolsters driver confidence on the road and helps keep this car collision-free. The 12.3-inch widescreen touchscreen's intuitive interface connects to both Apple and Android technology and there are six USB-C outlets — enough for every passenger. For a price, you can upgrade to combination heated/ventilated seats and JBL speakers, for those who enjoy driving in all weather or busting the tunes of their personal road trip soundtrack.