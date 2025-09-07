The Top Affordable Vehicles For 2025 Road Trips Blend Comfort, Fuel Economy, And Space Without The Splurge
When it comes to planning for a road trip, there's a lot to take into consideration. How can you plan a chill summer road trip and avoid the worst traffic? Are you traveling with a large group of family or friends, or looking for ideas for a delightful romantic getaway? Depending on whether you expect your planned route to take you down open highways or include more scenic detours and memorable pit stops, you may need a car that handle the long miles or rougher terrain. And if you're in the market for a new one, you probably want a car that won't drain your wallet.
The best vehicles for road tripping in 2025 present the perfect trifecta of comfort, fuel economy and cargo versatility, and all without breaking the bank. In fact, there's a variety of options to suit different needs and preferences, from budget options to fuel efficient large cars to those that can handle all terrain.
The Mitsubishi Mirage: Now you see it, soon you won't
It's the end of an era: the most affordable new car on the market is about to sell out (if it hasn't already). Mitsubishi announced that their 2025 Mirage (with an MSRP of $16,695) would be the last iteration of this subcompact vehicle and dealerships around the country are already reaching the ends of their stock. If budget is a major concern for planning your road trip, you may want to set your sights on snagging one of the last few of these before they're all gone. It's a trustworthy car, perfect for solo tripping or long drives with a co-pilot.
This sedan may seem simple, but it can take you places, with a compact hatchback design and plenty of room for luggage and other roadtrip-ready supplies. The trunk holds up to 14.2 cubic feet of cargo, and that's before the rear seats are folded down. The official combined gas mileage of the vehicle rates at 39 mpg, but Reddit user u/ilikesixtiesthings claims to get as high as 50 mpg in the r/Cars subreddit. Plus all Mirages, even the base category, include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay entertainment, as well as a 7-inch touchscreen for easy navigation, especially on long drives. In an era of SUVs and oversize trucks flooding the market, the disappearing Mirage could be your last miraculous find.
Nissan Versa: The other last affordable car on the market
According to Kelley Blue Book, there's only one other new car on the market priced below $20,000, and that's the Nissan Versa whose 2025 MSRP clocks in at $17,190. This price, however, is only for the five-speed manual transmission — an automatic will tip you over the $20K threshold. Like the Mirage, this subcompact sedan features outstanding fuel economy: an estimated 32 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway, making it ideal as a road trip vehicle.
Each and every Versa model employs mechanisms to keep you safe (even if you're following the 3-3-3 rule on your road trip). You'll automatically get automated emergency braking and lane departure warning, and can upgrade to adaptive cruise control. Comfort features include zero-gravity front seats, remote engine start-up, and 44.5 inches of front legroom, making it extra-comfortable for a long ride. You'll get the same entertainment features as the Mirage on top of the ability to access your car remotely via NissanConnect Services on your smartphone. But while you can fit up to five adults inside, this too works best as a two-person road-trip carriage.
The Toyota Prius: Packing a punch at the pump
The O.G. hybrid car continues to pull the best fuel economy out of any other standard or non-plug-in-hybrid vehicle on the road today. The latest data marks it at 57 mpg in the city and 56 mpg on highways, offering incredible value for those planning truly epic (read: "long-range") journeys. The 2025 MSRP starts at $29,485, but think of how much you'll save at the pump. With an 11.3 gallon tank, you can get over 600 miles per fill-up, meaning fewer stops when you've got places to be.
The hatchback design is more spacious than you'd guess — Reddit users under an r/Prius subreddit thread titled, "The surprisingly large things that fit in a [Prius]," count a 114-inch kayak, 8-foot butcher block, full-size hand truck, washer and dryer combo, and church pew all as things that satisfy this description. The Prius can see you through a cross-country move, and it's equally handy for camping or national park road trips that require lots of gear — for one- or two-person drives, that is. But thanks to adequate rear legroom, even a shorter four-person road trip feels manageable in a Prius.
It includes a wealth of additional safety and comfort features, meaning you really are getting the best bang for your buck. The 360-degree sensor system thanks to Toyota Safety Sense technology bolsters driver confidence on the road and helps keep this car collision-free. The 12.3-inch widescreen touchscreen's intuitive interface connects to both Apple and Android technology and there are six USB-C outlets — enough for every passenger. For a price, you can upgrade to combination heated/ventilated seats and JBL speakers, for those who enjoy driving in all weather or busting the tunes of their personal road trip soundtrack.
The Honda CR-V Hybrid: Fuel efficiency in a large package
In the category of fuel-efficient large vehicles, the Honda CR-V Hybrid easily leads the pack. Classed as a compact SUV, this car makes family and group travel easy, with room for eight legs and luggage for all. Hybrid technology allows for 40 mpg combined fuel economy on the entry hybrid trim (a significant improvement over the standard trim's 30 mpg). An optional all-wheel drive upgrade docks that by a few points, but could be worthwhile if you're planning on doing heavier-duty touring.
The cargo hold contains 76.5 cubic feet of open space, ready to be filled with luggage and souvenirs by you and your three nearest and dearest, and there's 41 inches of legroom for all, both front seats and rear passengers. It's got all the entertainment doo-dads and safety features typical of the other great road tripping vehicles listed above. But the CR-V is also just a notoriously dependable car. It's remained one of the top-selling SUVs in America, year after year since the late 1990s and today is Honda's No. 1 model overall.
The standard CR-V's 2025 MSPR rings in at $30,100 while the entry hybrid upgrade only takes you up to $34,650, but for the price difference, the hybrid trim is totally worth splurging the few extra thousand. Not only do real drivers on Reddit's r/CRV subreddit consistently rave about their love for this trustworthy crossover vehicle, many report appreciating the hybrid's smoother powertrain, instant torque, and quieter drive.
Subaru Forester: A leading SUV for the backcountry
The Forester has been a leader in the compact SUV category for ages, and if you're looking for a solid touring vehicle with all-wheel drive, you really can't do better. Highway mileage gets as good as 33 mpg, with 540 miles driving range on a full tank, which is pretty high for a larger gas-powered vehicle. Four-wheel drive is standard on all Foresters, as is the lifted 8.7-inch ground clearance and durable suspension — great for mixed road conditions. The design provides maximum visibility and a 35-inch moonroof, helping connect you to your surroundings and navigate easily. It's also especially a welcome boon to passengers in the rear seats.
The boxy design of the Forester keeps getting better, allowing for more and more interior space with each new generation. Reddit users in the r/SubaruForester subreddit report enjoying its large infotainment screen, quiet ride, and extra comfy seats — all more good news for long trips with the family. The biggest downside reported by many longtime Forester drivers is that the 2025 has fewer physical controls than older models, instead switching these to access via the touchscreen, which can get clogged up with entertainment technology and navigation. But that aside, the Forester is seen as a durable companion for rugged road trips. All this for a reasonable MSRP of $29,995.