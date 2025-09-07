Midway Between St. Louis And Springfield On Historic Route 66 Is An Illinois City Brimming With Vintage Charm

If you're traveling the highway from east to west, you'll arrive in Carlinville about an hour after departing Springfield, Illinois. Start your visit here by visiting the Route 66 marker at the intersection of Nicholas and Broad Street, which will give you a good overview of the sites and stops in town. Next, head to 615 N. Broad Street to snap a selfie with the "Welcome to Carlinville" mural, whose letters frame classic scenes depicting luminaries like Abraham Lincoln, and the iconic road sign.

Making your way to the town's main square, take note of the brick paving, which is part of the original Route 66 alignment. At the time of its construction in the early 1900s, this material was used due to its affordability, availability, and ease of installation. If you're curious, about 30 miles north near Auburn, you'll find the longest brick road segment of the highway, a well-preserved piece of the historic road that stretches 1.4 miles.

Back in Carlinville, the red brick-paved streets are lined with a treasure trove of historic buildings to explore. Built in 1870, the Loomis House (known as the St. George Hotel since the 1920s) towers over the east side of the square. Stroll over to 228 W. Main Street to see the Marvel Theatre's vintage marquee. Opened in 1920, the classic movie house burned down the year Route 66 was built (reopening in 1928), and still screens films today. Nearby on the corner of W. Main Street and S. Locust, you'll see an old, single-service Phillips 66 gas station circa the 1920s. Though you can't fill up there today, the cottage-style station is a charming piece of Route 66 history.