The 'Venice Of Japan' Is An Affordable Seaside Village In Northern Kyoto Known For Fresh Food And Festivals

A Japan itinerary reads like a well-oiled playbook, with Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka as its star players. Yet Japan holds more than just the neon-lit skylines of Tokyo, the traditional temple complexes of Kyoto, or the foodie favorite "Japan's Kitchen," Osaka. Some of Japan's most affordable and gorgeous destinations sit quietly in the shadows of these popular cities, just like the small fishing village of Ine. Located in the northern Kyoto Prefecture, backed by mountains and facing the sea, Ine remains tethered to its centuries-old fishing roots, dating back to the time when its shores were vital to trade between Kyoto and China.

The humble village owes much of its charm to a signature architectural feature: the funaya. Funayas — which translates to boat houses — first appeared during Japan's Edo period, and were built to keep the then-wood and hemp boats out of the water to prevent them from rotting and damage from seawater. Fishermen would haul the boats onto a platform hovering slightly over the water and sometimes use the upper level as a living space.

Though fishing is still the main source of livelihood in this quaint village, most of the funayas have evolved, albeit slowly, to the times. With the advent of larger, heavier boats crafted from more resistant materials, few funayas still house the occasional fishing boat; most of the above-water levels are used as storage or utility spaces. Others have also been converted into spots to have a coffee, take in a meal, or spend a night while staring out at the glinting bay waters. About 230 of these charming funayas are lined shoulder-to-shoulder for some 3 miles of waterfront, earning Ine its fitting nickname, "Venice of Japan."