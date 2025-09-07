This Underrated Iowa Road Trip Route Crosses Rolling Grasslands, Scenic Farms, And Peaceful Hills

What do north-central China and the western border of Iowa have in common that you can find nowhere else in the world? Yup, you guessed it: the world's tallest loess formations. These are the only two places on Earth where loess deposits exceed 200 feet. But what if you don't want to travel overseas to experience this phenomenon? Well, you should take this underrated Iowa road trip that cuts through over 200 miles of rolling grasslands, native prairie, fertile farmland, and forested bluffs: the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway.

A loess (which is pronounced luss) is a natural geological formation that develops when tan or yellow silts and sands are carried by the wind and deposited over time in large heaps or hills. The word "loess" is derived from the German word for "loose," because the sediments are only lightly cemented together by calcium carbonate. Over time (we are talking tens of thousands of years), these deposits have shaped bluffs and hillsides that jut dramatically from the surrounding plains. In western Iowa, you can find nearly 640,000 acres of land covered in loess hills, which must be more than 60 feet tall to be given such a title.

Iowa is home to many scenic byways, including the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway featured in the "Bridges of Madison County" movie. Yet none of them offer the kind of rare geology of the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway. The paved spine stretches 220 miles from Sioux City, following the Missouri River Valley and terminating near the Missouri-Iowa border. It provides access to nearly 200 additional miles of side routes that branch off into valleys and prairies. And it's all too easy to spend multiple days exploring the lush vegetation and stunning formations that the byway gives visitors access to.