This Underrated Iowa Road Trip Route Crosses Rolling Grasslands, Scenic Farms, And Peaceful Hills
What do north-central China and the western border of Iowa have in common that you can find nowhere else in the world? Yup, you guessed it: the world's tallest loess formations. These are the only two places on Earth where loess deposits exceed 200 feet. But what if you don't want to travel overseas to experience this phenomenon? Well, you should take this underrated Iowa road trip that cuts through over 200 miles of rolling grasslands, native prairie, fertile farmland, and forested bluffs: the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway.
A loess (which is pronounced luss) is a natural geological formation that develops when tan or yellow silts and sands are carried by the wind and deposited over time in large heaps or hills. The word "loess" is derived from the German word for "loose," because the sediments are only lightly cemented together by calcium carbonate. Over time (we are talking tens of thousands of years), these deposits have shaped bluffs and hillsides that jut dramatically from the surrounding plains. In western Iowa, you can find nearly 640,000 acres of land covered in loess hills, which must be more than 60 feet tall to be given such a title.
Iowa is home to many scenic byways, including the Covered Bridges Scenic Byway featured in the "Bridges of Madison County" movie. Yet none of them offer the kind of rare geology of the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway. The paved spine stretches 220 miles from Sioux City, following the Missouri River Valley and terminating near the Missouri-Iowa border. It provides access to nearly 200 additional miles of side routes that branch off into valleys and prairies. And it's all too easy to spend multiple days exploring the lush vegetation and stunning formations that the byway gives visitors access to.
Overlooks along the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway
Don't expect to drive the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway straight through. You are going to want to budget some time to pull over here and there. Dozens of scenic overlooks allow travelers to take in the sweeping views of ridge lines and pastoral patchworks of farmlands, and, of course, to grab some incredible photos.
Make sure to stop at Murray Hill in Harrison County, a must-see for its stunning views of the Missouri River Valley. And don't miss the Loess Hills Scenic Overlook in the Preparation Canyon Unit, a wheelchair-friendly viewing platform with views for miles and the perfect sunset viewing point. Further south is Waubonsie State Park, the place to go if you're in the mood for a picnic lunch. Follow the short trail to the Overlook Shelter, bring some snacks and sandwiches, and enjoy the views of the loess bluffs and river plains while you eat.
The byway also threads its way through remarkable public lands. At Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve, you can find a herd of around 30 bison and a variety of grassland wildlife, such as the extremely rare prairie rattlesnake, various butterfly species, bobolink songbirds, and flowering plants in the spring and summer.
Getting there and how to explore
Getting to the Loess Hills National Scenic Byway isn't hard. The route joins up with Interstate 29, making it easily accessible from major Midwest cities like Omaha, Des Moines, Kansas City, and Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities. The northern start of the route begins near Akron, Iowa, an affordable city with great outdoor access, and the southern end is in Hamburg, both sitting right off the interstate.
The best way to experience the byway is on your own schedule. Most travelers opt to drive, but the route is also motorcycle-friendly and welcoming to cyclists looking for long, rolling climbs and gravel paths. Tour buses occasionally make the trip for group outings, and hikers can explore stretches of the hills on foot through state parks and preserves along the way.
Although the byway's entire 220-mile span can be driven in a single day, for the complete experience, allow yourself two to three days, taking time for side loops and local stops. Many travelers split the trip into sections, pairing scenic stretches with overnight stays in nearby towns like Council Bluffs, Missouri Valley, or Glenwood. Remember: The joy is not in the destination, but in the journey itself.