What In The World Is A 'Haboob' And Why Is It So Dangerous For Arizona Travelers?

In late August 2025, a massive wall of dust surged through central Arizona against the backdrop of thunderstorms, burying Phoenix and surrounding metro areas in a choking haze. Power was knocked out for nearly 40,000 residents in Maricopa County, flights were grounded, transportation was disrupted, and the storm's 70 mph wind gusts downed trees and caused widespread damage — including a collapsed connector bridge at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. As quickly as it arrived, the "haboob" left. Meteorologists reported the dust storm began forming in southern Arizona around 3:30 p.m., swept through Phoenix by 5:30 p.m., and dissipated within the hour as it pushed north, leaving behind stunned residents and a trail of destruction.

During Arizona's summer, local forecasters often use the word "haboob." The term, derived from the Arabic word "habb" meaning "to blow," originated in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, where massive dust storms occur frequently averaging 24 per year. In the 1970s, a group of American scientists published a paper proposing that Sudan's dust storms were very similar to ones occurring around Phoenix. Eventually, American meteorologists began using the word, adding it to the vernacular – alongside the Arabic word "monsoon," — as well as the American Meteorological Society's glossary.

The 1971 scientific paper that proposed the term "haboob" described vast dust storms formed by multiple thunderstorm cells. As the cells collapse and spread, they merge into a massive front, appearing as a solid, towering wall reaching heights of up to 8,000 feet. Haboobs are most common during the North American monsoon season, an annual summer weather pattern that forms when warm land temperatures create high pressure, drawing moisture from the Pacific, shifting winds and creating thunderstorms. The thunderstorms collapse and produce intense downdrafts, which in turn kick up massive haboobs.