This Sun-Drenched Desert City Was Crowned The Sunniest Spot In America (And It's More Than Just A Winter Escape)

Florida may be known as the Sunshine State, but even it can't compete with the year-round rays of Arizona. In fact, the state's capital city, Phoenix, aptly nicknamed "Valley of the Sun," took the crown for the sunniest spot in America in 2025, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. With an average of 211 days of sunshine per year, Phoenix isn't just bright, it's a contender for one of the top U.S. destinations. The data doesn't just look at the number of sunny days in a year. It also encompasses average monthly temperatures, precipitation, and snowfall, and Phoenix gets high marks across the board.

Sunshine's appeal isn't just about good weather. It may benefit your mental health. Seasonal affective disorder — appropriately acronymed SAD — is a type of depression linked to changes in seasons and weather. It often sets in during darker and colder months, particularly in northern regions. Symptoms can include low energy, poor sleep, difficulty concentrating, and persistent feelings of sadness. But in places like Phoenix, where sunlight is plentiful and winters are mild, SAD tends to be far less common — Arizona ranks 41st out of 50 in terms of states where people are most likely to get seasonal depression during winter.

Phoenix offers more than just prolific sunshine. While the weather gives the city year-round, indoor/outdoor access, Travel + Leisure's ranking is based on everything that makes the city a comfortably livable city, including cost, culture and recreation, accessibility, and health statistics. Phoenix ranks favorably whether you're planning a quick getaway or looking for a permanent, sunny escape. It's also just 12 miles west of Scottsdale, a vibrant suburb that was named the best place in America to retire to in 2025.