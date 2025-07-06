This Sun-Drenched Desert City Was Crowned The Sunniest Spot In America (And It's More Than Just A Winter Escape)
Florida may be known as the Sunshine State, but even it can't compete with the year-round rays of Arizona. In fact, the state's capital city, Phoenix, aptly nicknamed "Valley of the Sun," took the crown for the sunniest spot in America in 2025, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. With an average of 211 days of sunshine per year, Phoenix isn't just bright, it's a contender for one of the top U.S. destinations. The data doesn't just look at the number of sunny days in a year. It also encompasses average monthly temperatures, precipitation, and snowfall, and Phoenix gets high marks across the board.
Sunshine's appeal isn't just about good weather. It may benefit your mental health. Seasonal affective disorder — appropriately acronymed SAD — is a type of depression linked to changes in seasons and weather. It often sets in during darker and colder months, particularly in northern regions. Symptoms can include low energy, poor sleep, difficulty concentrating, and persistent feelings of sadness. But in places like Phoenix, where sunlight is plentiful and winters are mild, SAD tends to be far less common — Arizona ranks 41st out of 50 in terms of states where people are most likely to get seasonal depression during winter.
Phoenix offers more than just prolific sunshine. While the weather gives the city year-round, indoor/outdoor access, Travel + Leisure's ranking is based on everything that makes the city a comfortably livable city, including cost, culture and recreation, accessibility, and health statistics. Phoenix ranks favorably whether you're planning a quick getaway or looking for a permanent, sunny escape. It's also just 12 miles west of Scottsdale, a vibrant suburb that was named the best place in America to retire to in 2025.
It's all fun in the sun until the heat becomes too much
More than 200 days of sunshine and hot summers mean that Arizona's capital is built for year-round, indoor-outdoor living. Phoenix offers a rich mix of culture, history, shopping, dining, and access to some of the most mesmerizing natural wonders in the West, like Horseshoe Bend and the Grand Canyon. The Desert Botanical Garden is one of TripAdvisor's top-rated things to do in Phoenix, and the expansive Phoenix Art Museum regularly features major exhibitions. There's plenty to attract sports lovers and outdoors enthusiasts, too. Phoenix has eight public golf courses, and within a stone's throw of downtown, you can take advantage of Phoenix's scenic hiking trails and sunset lookouts.
But it's not all sunshine and roses. Arizona is experiencing some of the most extreme — and dangerous — heat in the country as global temperatures rise. The state's heat mortalities have increased dramatically, and Maricopa County, where Phoenix is situated, is setting multi-year records for heat-related deaths. Experts attribute the extreme increase to climate change, partly because of increased urban development — Phoenix is the fifth-largest metropolis in the U.S. and one of the most rapidly growing — as well as insufficient infrastructure, as key crisis drivers. "Phoenix is cooking itself," Bloomberg reported. In the summer, outdoor activities even come with heat advisories.
Luckily, Phoenix and the state of Arizona are working proactively to mitigate rising temperatures. The state has instituted an "Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan," facilitated by the Governor's Office of Resiliency. Phoenix has also taken the lead to enhance the city's energy efficiency and transition to cleaner energy, and created cooling and hydration centers around the city. The Nature Conservancy is also working to plant more shade cover and promote adaptable landscaping suitable for water conservation.