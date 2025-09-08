Kentucky's Underrated City Just Outside Of Lexington Has Boutiques, Antiques, And Horse-Centric Attractions
Rich with history, bourbon, and prized equestrian centers, the Southern foodie city of Lexington may be America's "Horse Capital," but Georgetown is an underrated Kentucky city with plenty of charm and horse-centric attractions of its own. Founded in 1792, Georgetown is a timeless destination. Boasting a beautiful downtown dotted with historic buildings and homes, cute boutiques, and antique shops, it's the perfect place for a leisure-filled day of strolling and shopping.
Revered as the "Birthplace of Bourbon," Georgetown is also within close proximity to a wonderland of bourbon distilleries and an ideal home base for exploring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Meanwhile, the city's equestrian connection is evident in its local horse parks, riding trails, and thoroughbred farms. If you're longing for a vacation somewhere charming like Shelbyville, a perfect Kentucky getaway, then saddle up and head to Georgetown.
Things to do in downtown Georgetown, Kentucky
If you're flying into Kentucky, landing at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington is your best option, as it's only 30 minutes from Georgetown by car. When you arrive in Georgetown, start by visiting its historic downtown district. Lined with local stores, art galleries, and eateries, the neighborhood is a walker's paradise bursting with Victorian-era charm and history. Main Street boasts a treasure trove of retail shops, including the Georgetown Antique Mall and Betsey's Boutique Shop, and is dotted with local dining gems in between. For hearty pub-style bites and local brews, grab a chair (or a bar stool) at Galvin's on Main. For a sweet treat, enjoy a scrumptious scoop of ice cream in a homemade waffle cone at Hoggy's Ice Cream, a downtown dessert staple.
Visitors can also take a historic downtown walking tour, to admire the postcard-worthy streets of Georgetown. Get started by picking up a map at the Georgetown/Scott County Tourist Information Center and Chamber of Commerce, then begin your self-guided tour of Georgetown's treasured landmarks, including over 200 architecturally stunning structures that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Bourbon and horses in Georgetown, Kentucky
There are two things Kentucky is famous for: bourbon and horses. In Georgetown, you can enjoy both. Bardstown may be the Bourbon Capital of the World, but Georgetown is the self-proclaimed "Birthplace of Bourbon". In 1789, the town's founder, Reverend Elijah Craig, distilled his inaugural batch of bourbon in a charred oak barrel using clear limestone water from the Royal Spring. Centuries later, there's a single-barrel bourbon brand that still bears his name, and Georgetown itself is rooted in the legacy of his acclaimed concoction. To book a bourbon tour during your visit, you can head to J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, whose tasting tour offers seven different bourbons and ryes to try, or set out on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail for a flavorful journey across the state.
If you'd rather stay in town and horse around, Georgetown has an array of equestrian-centered activities to choose from. To get up close and personal with award-winning race horses galloping through their sunset years, head to Old Friends, a thoroughbred retirement farm whose esteemed residents include Kentucky Derby winners and the star of the hit film, "Seabiscuit."
Another can't-miss attraction is the Kentucky Horse Park, where you can visit equine racetrack legends in the Hall of Champions and saunter along on an educational tour of the International Museum of the Horse. If you want to hop in the saddle, you can book a 35-minute horseback ride around the park for $30, or a $6 pony ride for children.