Kentucky's Underrated City Just Outside Of Lexington Has Boutiques, Antiques, And Horse-Centric Attractions

There are two things Kentucky is famous for: bourbon and horses. In Georgetown, you can enjoy both. Bardstown may be the Bourbon Capital of the World, but Georgetown is the self-proclaimed "Birthplace of Bourbon". In 1789, the town's founder, Reverend Elijah Craig, distilled his inaugural batch of bourbon in a charred oak barrel using clear limestone water from the Royal Spring. Centuries later, there's a single-barrel bourbon brand that still bears his name, and Georgetown itself is rooted in the legacy of his acclaimed concoction. To book a bourbon tour during your visit, you can head to J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, whose tasting tour offers seven different bourbons and ryes to try, or set out on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail for a flavorful journey across the state.

If you'd rather stay in town and horse around, Georgetown has an array of equestrian-centered activities to choose from. To get up close and personal with award-winning race horses galloping through their sunset years, head to Old Friends, a thoroughbred retirement farm whose esteemed residents include Kentucky Derby winners and the star of the hit film, "Seabiscuit."

Another can't-miss attraction is the Kentucky Horse Park, where you can visit equine racetrack legends in the Hall of Champions and saunter along on an educational tour of the International Museum of the Horse. If you want to hop in the saddle, you can book a 35-minute horseback ride around the park for $30, or a $6 pony ride for children.