This Surprising Leaf-Peeping Resort City Is The Perfect Place To See Fall Colors (And It's Not In New England)
Leaf peeping season is serious business in New England. When the changing leaves hit their peak fall colors, it brings roughly 10 million people to the Northeast United States each year to witness and photograph the impressive display. As a result, destinations like New Hampshire's fall foliage playground of Franconia Notch State Park and Woodstock, Vermont, a town consistently named the most beautiful in America, are often overrun and lose the peaceful vibe many visitors come to enjoy.
But there's good news for those who want to see the autumn leaves without fighting the crowds. New England isn't the only part of the country where you can check out nature's yearly wardrobe change. The Midwest has some equally spectacular foliage displays, and one of the best towns to witness them is the popular Ozark resort town of Branson, Missouri.
Since it's further south, located close to the border between Missouri and Arkansas, the peak fall leaf time is a bit later in Branson than in New England. In this region, late October is when the leaves tend to have their most vibrant colors. Once you know when to visit, planning your Midwest leaf peep tour in Branson is easy. Not only does it have ample places to stay and a slew of fall fun to enjoy, it's very accessible, whether you fly in to the Branson Airport (the most affordable airport in the U.S. in 2025) or drive in on U.S. Route 65 or the scenic Highway 76, both of which run straight through town.
Best places to peep the leaves in Branson
You can start your fall tour of Branson with a scenic drive on the 22-mile loop of Highways 165 and 265. You can pick up historic Highway 165 about 5 miles south of downtown Branson, then follow the winding road to see ridge-top vistas of Table Rock Dam and Table Rock Lake. The Branson Scenic Overlook, about halfway through the drive, is a must-see stop, with spectacular views of Fall Creek. The entire loop only takes about 40 minutes to complete (plus whatever time you spend snapping pictures).
Another way to see the fall foliage is by taking a ride on the Branson Scenic Railway. Starting from the station in downtown Branson, this vintage passenger train loops through the Ozarks' foothills. The train runs daily through October, with regular 9:30 a.m. and noon departures, plus afternoon and evening dinner train options on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets range from $36 to $81 at the time of writing, depending on your seat. For the best views, choose an upper-level dome seat, which will give you a full 360-degree panorama of the scenery.
If you'd prefer to traverse the landscape on foot, check out the natural spaces around Branson. Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve has several breathtaking vistas. The Chapel of the Ozarks offers some of the best views, or you can enjoy the sights over a meal at the Osage Restaurant, Buffalo Bar, or Arnie's Barn. On the other side of town, the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area has 5.6 miles of hiking trails that connect the Henning Scenic Overlook in the northern part of the park to the 40-foot Lookout Tower in the south. The nearby Shepherd of the Hills fairground includes southwest Missouri's highest point, Inspiration Tower, along with a ropes course and canopy zipline tour for more adventurous leaf peepers.
Branson's fall festival lineup
You can do more than just look at leaves at Shepherd of the Hills. The annual PumpkinFest starts in late September and is open Fridays through Sundays until late October. It has more than 30 all-ages activities like hayrides, games, pumpkin painting, and a scarecrow factory. At the time of writing, entry starts at $29.95 during the day, or for $22, you can explore the Pumpkins Aglow Enchanted Night walk, a half-mile trail past Halloween-themed decorations like a haunted zoo.
Two other Branson attractions have similar events. The Still Waters Resort Harvest Festival is open daily in October, and a $5 entry fee lets you enjoy activities like pumpkin bowling, pumpkin chuckin', and live music. The 1880s-inspired Silver Dollar City theme park also puts on an annual Harvest Festival from mid-September through late October. The park is decorated with over 20,000 pumpkins for the festival, including massive blue-ribbon winners that weigh more than 1,000 pounds. The festival also features craft and vendor booths, delicious fall-themed treats, and live music in the Echo Hollow Amphitheatre.
The Branson Strip has been called the Las Vegas of the Midwest for its theater district, where there are over 100 shows a year from comedians, magicians, and musicians across genres. Starting in 2025, Historic Downtown Branson is adding some seasonal fun to the mix with Fall Fest. Scheduled for the first weekend in October, this free two-day event has family-friendly activities like face painting and a pumpkin scavenger hunt, a unique way to explore the city (and potentially win a prize for doing it).