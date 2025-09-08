This Surprising Leaf-Peeping Resort City Is The Perfect Place To See Fall Colors (And It's Not In New England)

Leaf peeping season is serious business in New England. When the changing leaves hit their peak fall colors, it brings roughly 10 million people to the Northeast United States each year to witness and photograph the impressive display. As a result, destinations like New Hampshire's fall foliage playground of Franconia Notch State Park and Woodstock, Vermont, a town consistently named the most beautiful in America, are often overrun and lose the peaceful vibe many visitors come to enjoy.

But there's good news for those who want to see the autumn leaves without fighting the crowds. New England isn't the only part of the country where you can check out nature's yearly wardrobe change. The Midwest has some equally spectacular foliage displays, and one of the best towns to witness them is the popular Ozark resort town of Branson, Missouri.

Since it's further south, located close to the border between Missouri and Arkansas, the peak fall leaf time is a bit later in Branson than in New England. In this region, late October is when the leaves tend to have their most vibrant colors. Once you know when to visit, planning your Midwest leaf peep tour in Branson is easy. Not only does it have ample places to stay and a slew of fall fun to enjoy, it's very accessible, whether you fly in to the Branson Airport (the most affordable airport in the U.S. in 2025) or drive in on U.S. Route 65 or the scenic Highway 76, both of which run straight through town.