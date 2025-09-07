The One Hotel Booking Feature That's Drawing More Vacationers Than Anything Else, According To Hilton

Free breakfast, relaxing spas, and pools are amenities that have long drawn travelers to book some hotels over others. Yet, as travelers become increasingly interested in sustainability, there is one amenity that's driving more bookings for Hilton than any other: EV charging stations. Jean Garris Hand, the company's global head of sustainability said in an interview with Skift that travelers using this filter were more likely to make a reservation. This justifies the brand's years-long push to bring charging stations to thousands of its properties. Currently, the worldwide filter yields 2,475 properties, while the U.S. filter has 1,572 results. The amenity can be found in a wide range of locations, from the budget-friendly Hilton Garden Inn Seattle Downtown to the luxurious Palmer House in Chicago, one of the country's oldest hotels.

Though somewhat surprising, it makes sense that this feature would be at the top of traveler's priorities. No one needs a pool, but if you have an electric vehicle you need a charging station. Finding suitable places to recharge a battery is one of the most important things to plan when road tripping in an electric vehicle. Hotels that make it easy for travelers to do so will beat out the competition.