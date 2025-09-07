The One Hotel Booking Feature That's Drawing More Vacationers Than Anything Else, According To Hilton
Free breakfast, relaxing spas, and pools are amenities that have long drawn travelers to book some hotels over others. Yet, as travelers become increasingly interested in sustainability, there is one amenity that's driving more bookings for Hilton than any other: EV charging stations. Jean Garris Hand, the company's global head of sustainability said in an interview with Skift that travelers using this filter were more likely to make a reservation. This justifies the brand's years-long push to bring charging stations to thousands of its properties. Currently, the worldwide filter yields 2,475 properties, while the U.S. filter has 1,572 results. The amenity can be found in a wide range of locations, from the budget-friendly Hilton Garden Inn Seattle Downtown to the luxurious Palmer House in Chicago, one of the country's oldest hotels.
Though somewhat surprising, it makes sense that this feature would be at the top of traveler's priorities. No one needs a pool, but if you have an electric vehicle you need a charging station. Finding suitable places to recharge a battery is one of the most important things to plan when road tripping in an electric vehicle. Hotels that make it easy for travelers to do so will beat out the competition.
Other hotel brands are jumping on the EV wave
Hilton isn't the only hotel brand that has realized the importance of appealing to the EV-owner market. In 2023, Marriott partnered with EV Connect to install charging stations in 6,000 properties. Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Sha Tin offered EV owners discounts on stays early last year. The company will also include complementary charging and high-optic fiber for guests of its new apartment-style brand, Hyatt Studios. Other major industry players are also following suit.
As electric car sales continue to rise around the world, having charging stations helps properties stay ahead of the curve. It seems like hotels are also realizing that charging stations have become a destination unto themselves since owners usually have to wait at least half an hour for the car to charge. Some stations even have amenities, like this Joshua Tree location that boasts hammocks and a lounge pod. Hotels could also benefit from EV drivers who aren't guests, but who stop by a property's restaurants or bars while charging their car. Besides, people who drive electric vehicles tend to be more affluent and have a higher spending power, making them a desirable target customer for higher-end hotel brands.