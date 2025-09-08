Few Destinations Get Samantha Brown's Highest Praise, But This European Cliffside Retreat Is Worth The Trip
Santorini is Greece's very popular, tourist-loved island. Its fame has led to an overwhelming boom in visitors. But some resorts still offer an escape from the crowds. While there's a shortlist of the best places to stay in Santorini, one has risen above the others. It continues to impress international travel expert and television star Samantha Brown.
It's rare when Brown puts her stamp of approval on a property, but she has a few that are worthy of recognition. In Santorini, her favorite is The Tsitouras Collection, a five-star resort located in Firostefani, a 20-minute walk from Fira (where you can also go on Santorini's best hike that boasts stunning views of the island). As far back as May 2014, Brown described the retreat as "a little piece of heaven right here on Earth." The hotel is also recommended by the Michelin Guide. Passionate Santorini enthusiast, author, collector, and designer Dimitris Tsitouras originally created the resort to house his art collection and host friends and family. But, at the behest of renowned designer Gianni Versace, he decided to open the property to receive guests.
Getting to Tsitouras and Santorini is easy. The quickest option is to hop on a 45-minute flight from Athens International Airport. There are also passenger and car ferries from the Port of Piraeus in Athens, which take between 5 and 11 hours, depending on which departure and ferry company you choose.
The Tsitouras Collection offers just a handful of lodging options
As the resort has five houses (as well as the TC Private Villa), more attention can be given to its guests. They range in size, accommodating from one to six people. The options range from one to three bedrooms and baths, but each has living and dining areas and gorgeous views. The Tsitouras Collection describes the cottages as having "a distinct personality" — decorated in different styles and colors and filled with antique collectibles, luxurious furnishings, and exquisite artwork. The resort's website offers a peek into each house, along with a floor plan and a detailed description, so you can select what is best for your trip.
Brown prefers the TC Private Villa, writing, "The villa has my vote for exquisite beauty." It is the crème de la crème of the resort's offerings. Tucked into the side of a cliff overlooking the Aegean Sea, it offers astounding views. The villa is the only option to have its own swimming pool, terrace, three bedrooms (each with its own bathroom and shower), a full kitchen, and a sitting room. It is decorated with fine collectible artwork tastefully appointed by Dimitris Tsitouras himself.
While you can cook for yourself in the private villa's kitchen, The Tsitouras Collection has its own chefs at your service. Authentic Mediterranean fare is prepared throughout the day, starting with breakfast, using locally sourced ingredients. Guests may choose to dine poolside on the Marie Callas Terrace or in their guest houses for more privacy. You'll want to reserve The Tsitouras Collection's canopy dinner, where you'll enjoy a multi-course feast of fine Greek and local delicacies al fresco on the Marie Callas Terrace, curated and prepared by the resort's private chef.