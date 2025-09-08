Few Destinations Get Samantha Brown's Highest Praise, But This European Cliffside Retreat Is Worth The Trip

Santorini is Greece's very popular, tourist-loved island. Its fame has led to an overwhelming boom in visitors. But some resorts still offer an escape from the crowds. While there's a shortlist of the best places to stay in Santorini, one has risen above the others. It continues to impress international travel expert and television star Samantha Brown.

It's rare when Brown puts her stamp of approval on a property, but she has a few that are worthy of recognition. In Santorini, her favorite is The Tsitouras Collection, a five-star resort located in Firostefani, a 20-minute walk from Fira (where you can also go on Santorini's best hike that boasts stunning views of the island). As far back as May 2014, Brown described the retreat as "a little piece of heaven right here on Earth." The hotel is also recommended by the Michelin Guide. Passionate Santorini enthusiast, author, collector, and designer Dimitris Tsitouras originally created the resort to house his art collection and host friends and family. But, at the behest of renowned designer Gianni Versace, he decided to open the property to receive guests.

Getting to Tsitouras and Santorini is easy. The quickest option is to hop on a 45-minute flight from Athens International Airport. There are also passenger and car ferries from the Port of Piraeus in Athens, which take between 5 and 11 hours, depending on which departure and ferry company you choose.